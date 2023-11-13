If You've Hoped For More Fish Options At McDonald's, Don't Count On It

If you're in the mood for fish and want a quick bite to eat, McDonald's isn't exactly the best option. Currently the only menu item that includes fish is the Filet-O-Fish, a sandwich made with a fried fish patty, tartar sauce, and half a slice of American cheese. In 2015, McDonald's did introduce the Old Bay Filet-O-Fish, but it was the same sandwich seasoned with Old Bay. The same year, the brand also offered the Filet-O-Fish Deluxe, which only added lettuce and tomato. After that, a popular ordering hack, combining a Double Cheeseburger with a Filet-O-Fish, was temporarily introduced in 2022 as an in-app exclusive called the Surf and Turf.

Aside from these variations of the Filet-o-Fish, McDonald's has never officially added any other fish options, and unfortunately for fans hoping for that to change, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz admitted in a TikTok that it's unlikely that the fast food chain will do so. If you want more options, your best bet is to stick to hacking together your own Surf and Turf sandwich, or asking for two fish patties instead of one.