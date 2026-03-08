Could Taco Bell Be Making Your Order With Day-Old Ingredients?

Taco Bell is a hugely popular fast food chain, despite years of reports and rumors about sub-par food quality. Some may be fiction, but some of it is fact, and depending on the store, facts that may not necessarily conform to corporate policy. But, generally, it is true that Taco Bell may be making your food with yesterday's ingredients, depending on when you order.

Years of employee comments on Reddit suggest that there is a Taco Bell policy of carrying over certain ingredients to the next day. Proper procedure includes bagging such ingredients, giving them an ice bath to reduce temperature, and refrigerating them. When they are reheated in the morning, employees say carried-over ingredients can only be used for one hour after opening. But policy is one thing, and practice is another.

Employees say that many Taco Bells end the night by throwing out beans, rice, fried items, and red and/or green sauces, and everything else is carried over. But some stores might keep certain items that others toss, like chips and taco shells, which at least one store kept overnight in a heated cabinet. Meanwhile, an employee at another store reported no carry-over whatsoever. What's behind this policy — and the differences?