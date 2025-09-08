Why You Should Never Order Taco Bell Steak, According To Employees

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taco Bell has long been a go-to for a late night, inventive, Mexican-inspired, and, most importantly, cheap snack. Its value menu is one of the best out there at saving you a buck. Instead of farm-to-table, this is don't-ask-to-lap. It comes as no surprise that their steak may not be the highest quality. Look, we're not ashamed to admit we enjoy items like the steak and bacon grilled cheese burrito, but when a Taco Bell store manager went on Reddit recently and declared "I would NEVER eat the steak," that made us rethink our order.

The manager went on to say that their "crew calls it dear [sic] ankles." Deer ankles is often used on the internet to refer to cheap fast food mystery meats. To hear this from the employees of Taco Bell is certainly alarming! And this isn't the first time employees have said this. Another Reddit user commented on this admission that "this is not the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd time I've heard from employees that they wouldn't eat the steak."

All is not lost, however. The unnamed manager still eats at Taco Bell even if they avoid the steak. They have a regular order that truly only an employee could make for themselves, saying "my favorite order is a cantina double chicken burrito with onion, no pico, no purple cabbage, and no avocado ranch and I add breakfast salsa with mild sauce."