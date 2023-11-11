14 Tips For Making Crispier Homemade French Fries, According To The Pros

For many people, the perfect french fry is the holy grail of food. Whether you're making poutine from regular straight-cut french fries, constructing a bowl of loaded fries from a waffle-cut variety, or experimenting by trying out some different fries styles, the ideal french fry is crispy on the outside, and soft and steamy within. But getting a supreme crunch on your homemade french fries can be trickier than it looks.

A crispy outside is formed on french fries, or any other deep-fried food item when the heat from the oil simultaneously creates a crust on the outside of the food and forces the water inside it to evaporate. Getting this right every time might be easy for professional chefs, who have long understood that executing the perfect french fry requires careful preparation of the potatoes, the right oil at the right temperature, and careful control of the frying process. For home chefs, though, it can be much harder. So why not learn from the best? For this article, we scoured the internet for the best tips supplied by some of the most well-known professional chefs out there, to demonstrate that you can make the best French fries ever in your very own kitchen, even without a deep fryer. ‌