A banana cream pie stored in the refrigerator has a lifespan of about three or four days. Conversely, an appropriately stored pie can last about two months when frozen. That gives you plenty of time to enjoy your enormous Costco treat without concerns about spoilage (or a sugar overload). According to the Reddit thread that suggested the frozen banana cream pie hack, the original poster stated that they procured an empty ice cream container on Amazon and mixed up the remaining pie inside of it. However, you may want to take extra care when freezing the pie to ensure it lasts as long as possible.

First, check out the setting on your freezer. The temperature should be less than 0 degrees Fahrenheit if you want your ice cream to maintain its delicious taste and texture. Remember that the temperature can increase when you open the freezer, so ice cream should always be stored as far back as possible. You can also fortify the ice cream against freezer burn by covering the top of the container with a sheet of plastic wrap before placing the lid on it. While you don't always need to toss freezer-burned ice cream, preventing air exposure can spare you some hassle.