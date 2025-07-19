This Is Where To Find The Remaining KFC Buffet Locations

As a long-time fried chicken chain, KFC has been around long enough to see countless industry trends come and go. This includes buffets, which were popular among fast-casual and fast-food restaurants throughout the 1980s. Although fast food buffets have largely come and gone thanks to health-conscious consumers, KFC buffets are an exception. A handful of them survive across the southern United States, along with one revived location in Canada. However, the legend of KFC buffets has traveled overseas, where four can be found in certain major metropolitan areas of Japan.

That said, buffets are not a particularly common find among KFC's more than 30,000 global locations. Worse yet, KFC's store locator doesn't specify whether any particular location has a buffet. But you can still find them with the help of dedicated fan groups, travel guides, or even the sign outside of any given KFC.