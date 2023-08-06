What Defines New York-Style Pizza?

It may seem like New York-style pizza has always been with us, but there's actually a traceable history of the iconic pies. Today's pizzas have old-world Italian roots and were initially based on Neapolitan-style pies. When an influx of Italian immigrants came to the city in the early 1900s, they brought their pizza-making skills and set up shop in the city that never sleeps. It's widely believed that in 1905 the first proper New York-style pizza came out of the oven of Lombardi's in Manhattan's Little Italy, followed by Totonno's in Coney Island not long after (a former employee of Lombardi's opened it). Patsy's in Harlem started serving the style in 1933, and Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn opened in 1964 and is still considered by many to be one of the quintessential New York-style slices, according to Eater.

The original pizza shops in New York City started out baking their pies in coal-fired ovens, which creates a charred crust. These days, however, almost all pizza ovens in the city are heated with gas, which doesn't char the crust in the same way, so while you may come across a New York slice that has leopard-like charring, the vast majority of authentic New York-style pizzas don't have that old-school char.