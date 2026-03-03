13 Trader Joe's Products To Look For This March 2026
One of people's favorite things about Trader Joe's is the impressive product variety, even if inventory does not always last as long as some want. But frequent turnover in its product lineup is part of how Trader Joe's can sell so many different things in the first place. As old products cease production, new ones take their place.
There are always new items coming in, and March has an exciting lineup for store shelves. It would not be a Trader Joe's run without scrumptious snacks, and just some of the new ones this month include oniony pretzel twists, chocolate-covered corn, and two debuting variants on established Trader Joe's lines: a new mini sheet cake and a new Unexpected Cheddar snack.
But it is not just snacks, of course. Some of the heartier highlights at Trader Joe's this March include savory ravioli, bite-size scallops, and jambalaya. There's even a new product dupe, which could be described as a Trader Joe's take on Eggo waffles.
Jambalaya
Jambalaya is one of the most iconic dishes in Cajun and Creole cuisines, combining West African, French, and Spanish flavors for an experience as unforgettable as New Orleans itself. Trader Joe's bag of frozen jambalaya won't beat a homemade pot with fresh andouille sausage, but it won't take hours to make and costs much less. There are always plenty of ways to jazz up jambalaya, frozen or not. We suggest you try adding a bit of chipotle pepper for smoky warmth or cayenne for more intense heat.
Toaster Waffles
Trader Joe's has duped a lot of popular products, including a crustless sandwich that Trader Joe's fans say is better than the litigious brand name. The jury is still out on these new Toaster Waffles, but they just may make you leggo your Eggo. Specifically designed for toasters, they are made in Belgium with oat flour, whole wheat flour, and whole eggs. The result is a nicely crisp exterior and light, fluffy interior, the way waffles should be.
Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists
Pretzel twists may be one of the most underrated grocery store snacks out there. They can be a perfect partner for beers, burgers, and more, and these Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists are an exciting new addition to the fold. The 12-ounce bag should provide plenty of crispy, crunchy servings for a party, or as a personal indulgence for a few days of salty, savory snacking.
Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake
There is another flavor in Trader Joe's line of fan-favorite mini sheet cakes. You may think that the limited-edition Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake is just coconut icing on a plain cake, but you would be wrong.
The cake itself is made with coconut milk to improve moisture and flavor, a coconut-y essence emboldened by toasted coconut flakes throughout the cream cheese frosting. If that's not enough, you can use a cookie ring to turn a Trader Joe's mini sheet cake into a layer cake. Garnish with mini chocolates for an upscale finish.
Chicken Breast Bites
These Chicken Breast Bites are the perfect protein-packed snack on the go. Each nearly 4-ounce container features chicken breast modestly seasoned with garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. If that sounds underseasoned, it is because it is meant to meld with the honey mustard dipping sauce, which also incorporates white wine, cumin, and coriander for a surprisingly sophisticated 22 grams of protein.
Dark Chocolate Covered Crunchy Corn Kernels
Chocolate and popcorn is a well-known combination in the snacking world, but these Dark Chocolate Covered Crunchy Korn Kernels are closer to Corn Nuts than popcorn. Whole, toasted corn kernels are coated with luxuriously smooth Colombian dark chocolate for an unusually delicious treat. The 8-ounce resealable bag is perfect for mobile snacking, but adventurous eaters may want to consider it as an ice cream topping, too.
Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese
The hot honey trend has endured in the food world for years at this point, thanks to the condiment's highly versatile sweet heat going with many different dishes and ingredients. Trader Joe's Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese takes this newly timeless topping and infuses it into creamy goat cheese. Try it as a statement cheese on a charcuterie board, a spicy pizza topping, or just on its own with some nice bread. But act fast because it's a limited time item.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers
Unexpected Cheddar started out as a cheddar cheese ball with an aged parmesan finish that customers found unexpected, hence the name. It was popular enough to birth a line that includes cheese spreads, shredded cheese, cheddar chicken sausages, egg whites, and, now, these individually wrapped, bite-size cheddar-parm medallions. Perfect for a little mouthful of cheese now and then.
Chicken Sausage Ravioli
Store-bought ravioli is a star of the modern home dinner table, and major brands offer tons of different varieties. But don't walk past Trader Joe's new Chicken Sausage Ravioli, which not only contains the named ingredient but also three cheeses — parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta. Major brands often only include one cheese inside meat-stuffed ravioli, if any at all, so Trader Joe's is making a statement with this rich, creamy stuffed pasta.
Blonde Bar
Trader Joe's Blonde Bar gets its name from the gently salted caramel that gives its white chocolate body a nutty yellow-brown color. With a base of cocoa butter and crumbled sugar cookie mix-ins, you have a showstopper of a candy bar. Since it is imported from a third-generation Italian chocolatier exclusively for Trader Joe's, it boasts the luxuriousness of European chocolate at the affordability of the American stuff — just $2.69 for a large bar.
Patagonian Scallops
Trader Joe's large Argentinian shrimp are a mainstay of its frozen seafood offerings, and these Patagonian Scallops could be considered their little siblings. Sweet and tender like a typical sea scallop, this species is perhaps smaller than one might expect, offering a quick and easy thaw for all sorts of bite-sized deliciousness. Mix them into ceviche, a creamy pasta dish, or just sear them on their own as a seafood amuse-bouche.
Dill-icious Cream Cheese Spread
Trader Joe's is known for its many delicious spreads, and this one is for the dill lovers out there. As suggested by its name, the Dill-icious Cream Cheese Spread is jam-packed with aromatic dill and made especially for bagels and lox. Anyone who likes a crisp dill pickle may want to pick up two containers — this is a limited-time only product, and knowing Trader Joe's, once it is gone it is probably gone for good.
Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
We know what you may be thinking: Trader Joe's canned cold brew was the store's worst canned coffee brand — thin, bitter, and disappointingly flavored. But its cold brew concentrates have a better, if still divided, reputation, and this new product hails from that lineage. Trader Joe's Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate seems to be the most popular one yet, with even store employees happy to have a bottle or two in the break room.