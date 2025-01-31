Don't Waste Your Money On This Well-Known Canned Coffee Brand

Canned coffee has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, partly to capture the increasing popularity of cold brew coffee in younger demographics, and partly as a healthier alternative to energy drinks. But which ones are the best, and which ones are the worst? To answer that, Daily Meal recently had a former barista, coffee connoisseur, and self-proclaimed "hardcore caffeine fiend" taste nine different canned coffees and rank them by flavor, value, and quality. Sadly, while there are many amazing products at Trader Joe's you should be buying, including Autumn Maple Coffee and soup dumplings, the grocery chain's canned cold brew doesn't measure up. Both the black coffee and the French vanilla flavors of Trader Joe's cold brew ranked No. 7 out of nine.

Our reviewer didn't mince words, calling the coffees "thin, without much richness or texture to speak of." They compared the bitterness of the black cold brew to a triple IPA. They also said that the vanilla coffee's flavor balance was off. However, Trader Joe's fans can get a small amount of comfort from knowing that Trader Joe's Cold Brew wasn't the worst coffee on the list; it still ranked higher than Dunkin' and Slate's offerings.

The only positive our reviewer found was the price: Trader Joe's Cold Brew is the least expensive cold brew option on the list. Luckily, if you find yourself looking for a canned coffee while at Trader Joe's, there are better, tastier options to quench your thirst and give you your much-needed pep.