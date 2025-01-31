Don't Waste Your Money On This Well-Known Canned Coffee Brand
Canned coffee has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, partly to capture the increasing popularity of cold brew coffee in younger demographics, and partly as a healthier alternative to energy drinks. But which ones are the best, and which ones are the worst? To answer that, Daily Meal recently had a former barista, coffee connoisseur, and self-proclaimed "hardcore caffeine fiend" taste nine different canned coffees and rank them by flavor, value, and quality. Sadly, while there are many amazing products at Trader Joe's you should be buying, including Autumn Maple Coffee and soup dumplings, the grocery chain's canned cold brew doesn't measure up. Both the black coffee and the French vanilla flavors of Trader Joe's cold brew ranked No. 7 out of nine.
Our reviewer didn't mince words, calling the coffees "thin, without much richness or texture to speak of." They compared the bitterness of the black cold brew to a triple IPA. They also said that the vanilla coffee's flavor balance was off. However, Trader Joe's fans can get a small amount of comfort from knowing that Trader Joe's Cold Brew wasn't the worst coffee on the list; it still ranked higher than Dunkin' and Slate's offerings.
The only positive our reviewer found was the price: Trader Joe's Cold Brew is the least expensive cold brew option on the list. Luckily, if you find yourself looking for a canned coffee while at Trader Joe's, there are better, tastier options to quench your thirst and give you your much-needed pep.
There are better cold brews sold at Trader Joe's than the store's brand
Not all Trader Joe's coffee is bad if you know what to look for. Our reviewer may have thought the canned cold brew had no richness or texture, but Trader Joe's has regularly stocked coffee beans that we do like, and you can often find different interesting single-origin beans from small farms as well as coffees from other specialty roasters.
If you're looking for cold brew, though, think twice before buying the Trader Joe's brand. Instead, seek out the fan-favorite instant cold brew, which is ground instant coffee sold in a jar. Though this product is known to have supply issues (TJ's instant coffee was recalled in 2023 for potentially containing shards of glass), regular Trader Joe's shoppers can't get enough of it. It comes in two flavors: a 100% Arabica beans cold brew and a vanilla cardamom flavored cold brew. Trader Joe's also sells a cold brew concentrate you can use to make 12 cups of coffee.
But if you've got your heart set on cold brew in a can, there are still better options available at Trader Joe's. La Colombe draft lattes are much more flavorful options than the store's brand, and the nitrous oxide blend within the cans ensures that you get a creamy sip every time. They scored No. 4 overall in our canned cold brew taste test, and they're also stocked at Trader Joe's.