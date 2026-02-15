Trader Joe's Shoppers Say This Snack Dupe Is Better Than The Name Brand

Trader Joe's is a popular grocery store for many reasons, one of which is its dupes of name-brand products. This grocery chain has its own versions of Oreos, Cheerios, Reeses, Olipop, and much more. One 2025 addition to this lineup has fans raving once again that the store brand is better than the big label.

Trader Joe's Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches bear a passing resemblance to Smucker's Uncrustables, also available in Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam, along with many other flavors. But while both of these are a kind of soft-bread PB&J turnover, the Trader Joe's version is becoming a cult favorite.

On Reddit, users praised Trader Joe's crustless sandwiches for using "better ingredients," such as bread that stays fresh for longer than the name brand. Notably, the Trader Joe's sandwich is vegan and has a much shorter ingredients list than Smucker's non-vegan sandwich. That simpler construction may pay dividends: One Reddit user claimed that they taste-tested Uncrustables at a food lab in their youth, and despite their nostalgia bias, "Even I have to admit the TJ's version is wayyyyyyy better."