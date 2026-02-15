Trader Joe's Shoppers Say This Snack Dupe Is Better Than The Name Brand
Trader Joe's is a popular grocery store for many reasons, one of which is its dupes of name-brand products. This grocery chain has its own versions of Oreos, Cheerios, Reeses, Olipop, and much more. One 2025 addition to this lineup has fans raving once again that the store brand is better than the big label.
Trader Joe's Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches bear a passing resemblance to Smucker's Uncrustables, also available in Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam, along with many other flavors. But while both of these are a kind of soft-bread PB&J turnover, the Trader Joe's version is becoming a cult favorite.
On Reddit, users praised Trader Joe's crustless sandwiches for using "better ingredients," such as bread that stays fresh for longer than the name brand. Notably, the Trader Joe's sandwich is vegan and has a much shorter ingredients list than Smucker's non-vegan sandwich. That simpler construction may pay dividends: One Reddit user claimed that they taste-tested Uncrustables at a food lab in their youth, and despite their nostalgia bias, "Even I have to admit the TJ's version is wayyyyyyy better."
Can this Trader Joe's copycat skirt copyright law?
We named these ready-to-eat crustless sandwiches one of the best new Trader Joe's items of 2025, and it's easy to see why. Unfortunately, with their popularity also came unwanted legal attention from J.M. Smucker, a brand known for suing over alleged trademark infringement, including threatening multiple other companies with legal action over their Uncrustables dupes.
Late in 2025, Smucker's sued Trader Joe's over this copycat product, citing infringing package design with a bite taken out of a display sandwich, and product design with crimping marks along the bread's edges. Most trademark disputes between major brands are settled out of court, but as of this writing, this one is still ongoing.
On other occasions, the grocery chain has knowingly steered clear of litigious business rivals. Trader Joe's Onion Flowers are an at-home version of a Bloomin' Onion, but that phrase — not the dish itself — is trademarked by Outback Steakhouse. Outback is similarly known for its legal action against other entities using the name (or something sufficiently close to it), a pitfall Trader Joe's avoided with a name distinct from, but still winking at, the trademark. It's the sweet spot for Trader Joe's product dupes, one its Uncrustables knockoff may have overstepped.