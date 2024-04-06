The Absolute Best Time Of Year To Set Up A Crawfish Boil

Perhaps you've attended the sumptuous, sloppy, and highly informal event known as a Cajun crawfish boil, or — to use the colloquial term, "a mess of mudbugs." While there's traditionally been much discussion around the particulars of cooking and how exactly you're supposed to eat crawfish, the primary decision on when to host a crawfish boil comes down to the absolute best time of year to hold one. This little bit of scheduling depends on the crustaceans' prime season, which peaks in March and April and is over by the end of June.

Crawfish (also known as crayfish, crawdads, or mudbugs) are small crustaceans with a bad attitude and sweet, mineral taste. They look a lot like their cousin the lobster, but make their home in fresh or brackish waters instead, typically off the Gulf Coast states of Mississippi, Texas, and — chiefly, Louisiana. As you might imagine, weather plays a huge role in any given year's crawfish season, but their general availability is dictated by the animal's life cycle.