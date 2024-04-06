The Absolute Best Time Of Year To Set Up A Crawfish Boil
Perhaps you've attended the sumptuous, sloppy, and highly informal event known as a Cajun crawfish boil, or — to use the colloquial term, "a mess of mudbugs." While there's traditionally been much discussion around the particulars of cooking and how exactly you're supposed to eat crawfish, the primary decision on when to host a crawfish boil comes down to the absolute best time of year to hold one. This little bit of scheduling depends on the crustaceans' prime season, which peaks in March and April and is over by the end of June.
Crawfish (also known as crayfish, crawdads, or mudbugs) are small crustaceans with a bad attitude and sweet, mineral taste. They look a lot like their cousin the lobster, but make their home in fresh or brackish waters instead, typically off the Gulf Coast states of Mississippi, Texas, and — chiefly, Louisiana. As you might imagine, weather plays a huge role in any given year's crawfish season, but their general availability is dictated by the animal's life cycle.
From pond to table
Louisiana is by far the biggest exporter of this particular delicacy — because of its culture almost as much as its industry. The state's history and culture are inextricably tied to these humble but grumpy little trash-eaters. Even before colonial settlement, a band of Choctaw who self-identified as the Shatje-ohla, or "crawfish people," farmed mudbugs in specially dug small ponds. In New Orleans around the 1860s, crawfish were eaten in dishes like Creole seafood gumbo or crawfish bisque — it was also typically considered poor people's food. That stigma is long gone; the communal nature of a crawfish boil makes it perfect for carnival and Mardi Gras-related celebrations — even going through Ash Wednesday and into Lent.
These days, Louisiana typically produces upwards of 200 million pounds of crawfish from a harvesting area spanning 365,000 acres, generating a revenue of half a billion dollars. Recent bouts of excessive heat, saltwater intrusion on the Mississippi River, and hard freezes have had a massively negative effect on the crawfish season (and thus the economy) — leading Governor Jeff Landry to declare a disaster in March 2024.
Consider the crawdad
If you decide to make a mess of mudbugs, you can certainly put on an authentic South Louisiana-style boil, with fiery Cajun spices, Andouille sausage, new potatoes, onions, garlic, fresh corn, and lemons. But you should also know that people all around the world boil crawfish in ways that are as delicious as they are evocative. How about throwing a Houston-style Viet-Cajun boil by mixing the spicy boiled crawdads in a rich, spicy citrus sauce made from oranges, lemons, onions, garlic, butter, and cayenne pepper?
Fans of spicy Sichuan cooking will be delighted to hear of mala xialongxia, a crawfish hotpot featuring dried peppers known as mala as well as scallions, ginger, Sichuan peppercorns, star anise, chili bean paste, and preserved black beans and mustard green stems in addition to the usual ingredients of garlic, celery, and bay leaves. No matter what you do, invite as many of your closest friends as you can fit around a picnic table or two — because nobody eats a crawfish boil by themselves.