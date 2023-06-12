How Classic Deviled Eggs Became A Potluck Star

Deviled eggs are a classic American dish. Bite-sized, spicy, and deliciously moreish, they're served all across the U.S. as hors d'oeuvres, on party buffets, and, of course, at picnics. Because it's so simple to slice a boiled egg in two, make a spiced filling from the yolk, and refill the remaining halves, there's plenty of room for variation, adding personal twists, regional ingredients, and customizing your eggs according to tastes. In the Deep South, where it's unusual to not see a plate of deviled eggs at a get-together, hot sauce is an essential ingredient to give the dish some bite!

Easter time, naturally, is an especially popular time to serve deviled eggs, with nearly two-thirds of Americans enjoying these tasty treats as a side dish on the dinner table. But they can be eaten at any time of year, and the start of summer is an excellent excuse to try out a few recipes and practice making a plate or two of them to carry when going to potluck parties, particularly if you'll be dining al fresco. With a little flair, deviled eggs can make an eye-catching addition to any buffet table. In doing so, whether you know it or not, you'll be taking part in a surprisingly long tradition!