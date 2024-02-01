Get Ready, McDonalds' Shamrock Shake Is Already On Its Way

It may still be winter, but sightings of green shamrocks have already begun. The Instagram account @snackolator reported that the ever-popular Shamrock Shake will be available at participating McDonald's locations starting February 5. This seasonal drink, made of vanilla soft serve, mint-flavored syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry on top, marks the beginning of the annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations for many McDonald's fans.

McDonald's has not confirmed the release date as of publishing. However, the speculated announcement via Instagram has reportedly been confirmed with a McDonald's employee, stating that the Shamrock Shake, along with the Shamrock Oreo McFlurry, will be available in early February. This is a whole month before St. Patrick's Day celebrations typically begin. This year's tentative arrival of the Shamrock treats marks its earliest appearance on McDonald's menus ever. Back in 2023, eager fans had to wait until February 20 to sip the minty milkshake. The seasonal menu items are only available for a limited time, so be sure to get your hands on one before they disappear for another year. Now, let's just hope the luck of the Irish shines down on the McDonald's ice cream machines, which are all too often "broken."