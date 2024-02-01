Get Ready, McDonalds' Shamrock Shake Is Already On Its Way
It may still be winter, but sightings of green shamrocks have already begun. The Instagram account @snackolator reported that the ever-popular Shamrock Shake will be available at participating McDonald's locations starting February 5. This seasonal drink, made of vanilla soft serve, mint-flavored syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry on top, marks the beginning of the annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations for many McDonald's fans.
McDonald's has not confirmed the release date as of publishing. However, the speculated announcement via Instagram has reportedly been confirmed with a McDonald's employee, stating that the Shamrock Shake, along with the Shamrock Oreo McFlurry, will be available in early February. This is a whole month before St. Patrick's Day celebrations typically begin. This year's tentative arrival of the Shamrock treats marks its earliest appearance on McDonald's menus ever. Back in 2023, eager fans had to wait until February 20 to sip the minty milkshake. The seasonal menu items are only available for a limited time, so be sure to get your hands on one before they disappear for another year. Now, let's just hope the luck of the Irish shines down on the McDonald's ice cream machines, which are all too often "broken."
Fans look forward to the lucky green shake every year
This year, the McDonald's Shamrock Shake turns 57 years old. Although fans across the nation didn't get to experience this minty green cup of deliciousness until 1970, it was actually invented in 1967 by a McDonald's owner in Connecticut to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Over the years, the bright beverage has developed a cult-like following.
Naturally, the seasonal minty green dessert has received a few makeovers since its inception. In 1980, the Shamrock Sundae arrived on the menu, offering fans mint-flavored syrup over their vanilla soft serve. McDonald's also experimented with the iconic pairing of mint and chocolate in 2017, complete with a limited-edition straw that "offered the most-scientifically-ideal way to enjoy the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, delivering 50% chocolate and 50% mint in each sip," according to McDonald's. This year, @snackolator reports that fans will have the choice between the classic Shamrock Shake and the Shamrock McFlurry, consisting of vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, and mint syrup mixed together for the perfect bite of springtime.
For those over the age of 21 looking to really get into the St. Paddy's Day spirit, the Daily Meal offers a list of the best liquors to get your Shamrock Shake a little tipsy.