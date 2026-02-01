10 Costco Canada Desserts That You Can't Find In The US

Costco warehouses in the United States are known for their incredibly wide variety of desserts — after all, the discount store is the third-largest retailer in the world, so a gloriously wide choice is a given. But you may be surprised to learn that the millions of Costco members in Canada get to enjoy some exclusive products that you're unlikely to find in the U.S.

We dug deep into the dessert sections of locations in Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta, and we discovered that the choice is very strongly influenced by local tastes, suppliers, and regional nostalgia. This is probably one of the reasons why Costco Canada consistently bags the title of top grocery retailer in the country. No prizes for guessing that maple features heavily as an ingredient on the Canadian side of the border, especially as maple producers in Canada harvested almost 20 million gallons of maple syrup in 2024, setting a record. Here are the Costco Canada desserts that you'll be hard-pressed to find at your U.S. Costco stores.