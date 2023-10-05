Upgrade Your Homemade Mayo With Lime For A Zesty Zing
Whether you use it for sandwiches, tuna salads, or deviled egg filings, mayonnaise is a culinary staple with many applications. But mayonnaise by itself can be a bit boring, especially if you're making it from scratch with no additives. This creamy classic works best when combined with other tasty foods, spices, and aromatics, which is exactly why you should try adding freshly squeezed lime juice to your next batch of homemade mayo.
Like butter and cream, mayonnaise has a rich, luxurious taste that can leave your stomach feeling heavy. Lime juice brings a light, refreshing edge to a punchy batch of mayo, making it bright and zippy. Although it boasts a pointed richness, mayonnaise has a one-dimensional flavor profile. But with its sour, tangy spirit, fresh lime juice adds complexity and depth. And lime-kissed mayo pairs well with a wide range of dishes, so you'll never run out of ways to use it.
Of course, it's common to make mistakes when making anything from scratch. If you miss the mark on your oil-to-egg ratio and wind up with a too-thick batch of mayo, lime juice can thin it out for a more spreadable texture.
Lime versus lemon in mayonnaise
In addition to eggs, oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper, many homemade mayonnaise recipes call for freshly squeezed lemon juice. So you might wonder what makes lime juice different from its yellow counterpart.
Compared to lemon juice, lime juice has a more prominent citrus flavor, adding a noticeably vibrant edge to mayo recipes. Similarly, lime juice has a more intense aroma, making it the more pronounced option. That's perfect if you want a fragrant batch of mayonnaise that ignites your sense of smell and taste in equal parts. When it comes to using citrus zest for extra flavor or an eye-catching garnish, lemon is the more subtle option while lime zest packs a punch.
However, you don't have limit to yourself to one or the other. When you combine lemon and lime juice in homemade mayonnaise, you get the best of both worlds. Lemon juice adds a slightly sweeter note, while lime juice adds a zesty and refreshing tang. The result? A batch of mayo that is lively, fresh, and bursting with citrusy goodness.
Uses for lime-infused mayonnaise
Now that you're slicing fresh limes for your next jar of homemade mayonnaise, you'll need some ideas for putting it to use. The options are endless, so don't be afraid to tap into your most creative self.
Lime-infused mayonnaise works great with any dish that benefits from a drizzle of lime juice, making this bright, zesty mayo a perfect addition to taco night. Whether they're filled with grilled chicken, shredded pork, or beef, limey mayo adds a tangy, creamy twist. If tacos aren't your thing, this citrus mayonnaise is an excellent pairing for seared fish. The energizing citrus notes in lime mayonnaise will complement the natural, oceanic flavors of fish, especially white-fleshed varieties, such as cod, tilapia, or halibut. If you're not a seafood fan, it works just as well with poultry and red meat.
And veggie lovers can incorporate lime mayo into salad dressings to create velvety, tangy vinaigrettes or mix it into a creamy batch of coleslaw for a jazzy take on a classic side dish. You can also toss a medley of roasted veggies in a mixing bowl with a dollop of lime-infused mayonnaise for a citrusy vegetable coating.