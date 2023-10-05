Upgrade Your Homemade Mayo With Lime For A Zesty Zing

Whether you use it for sandwiches, tuna salads, or deviled egg filings, mayonnaise is a culinary staple with many applications. But mayonnaise by itself can be a bit boring, especially if you're making it from scratch with no additives. This creamy classic works best when combined with other tasty foods, spices, and aromatics, which is exactly why you should try adding freshly squeezed lime juice to your next batch of homemade mayo.

Like butter and cream, mayonnaise has a rich, luxurious taste that can leave your stomach feeling heavy. Lime juice brings a light, refreshing edge to a punchy batch of mayo, making it bright and zippy. Although it boasts a pointed richness, mayonnaise has a one-dimensional flavor profile. But with its sour, tangy spirit, fresh lime juice adds complexity and depth. And lime-kissed mayo pairs well with a wide range of dishes, so you'll never run out of ways to use it.

Of course, it's common to make mistakes when making anything from scratch. If you miss the mark on your oil-to-egg ratio and wind up with a too-thick batch of mayo, lime juice can thin it out for a more spreadable texture.