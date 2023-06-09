Why You Might Be Better Off Skipping The Bakery Section At Costco

Few can resist the alluring scent of the Costco bakery section. From fluffy rolls to doughy bagels, the warehouse's fresh-baked bread and pastries are hard to pass up, and the prices can be even more tantalizing. But there's a compelling reason not to cash in on that mountain of bread the next time you're there.

Costco is best known for selling foods in bulk, and the bread and pastries are no different. When you roll up to the bakery, you won't just be purchasing a few bagels — you'll be buying a whole sleeve of them. (Or two dozen cookies, or a whole tray of croissants.)

Unless you have many mouths to feed for a potluck or party, it can be tough to polish off the whole container before the baked goods start to go bad. For that reason, it's probably for the best to get your baked goods in slightly smaller quantities.