10 Facts You Should Know About Golden Corral

Golden Corral is the beloved all-you-can-eat chain that has built a reputation as the place where no one leaves hungry. From the infamous hot bar to soft serve on demand, the buffet chain has become a go-to for families, road trippers, and anyone who can't pick just one cuisine. Since its inception in the 1970s, the brand has evolved, faced controversy, and embraced change, all while serving up the comfort food it's known for. In order to better understand this chain buffet king, we've collected some little-known facts as an ultimate guide to Golden Corral.

If you've wondered what the best time is to eat at Golden Corral if you want to save money or how to get the freshest meal, we've got you covered. From unexpected menu offerings to headline-making incidents and massive lawsuits, here are ten facts you should know about Golden Corral that might change how you see America's number one all-you-can-eat buffet.