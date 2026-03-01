10 Facts You Should Know About Golden Corral
Golden Corral is the beloved all-you-can-eat chain that has built a reputation as the place where no one leaves hungry. From the infamous hot bar to soft serve on demand, the buffet chain has become a go-to for families, road trippers, and anyone who can't pick just one cuisine. Since its inception in the 1970s, the brand has evolved, faced controversy, and embraced change, all while serving up the comfort food it's known for. In order to better understand this chain buffet king, we've collected some little-known facts as an ultimate guide to Golden Corral.
If you've wondered what the best time is to eat at Golden Corral if you want to save money or how to get the freshest meal, we've got you covered. From unexpected menu offerings to headline-making incidents and massive lawsuits, here are ten facts you should know about Golden Corral that might change how you see America's number one all-you-can-eat buffet.
It didn't actually start as a buffet
Golden Corral is known for its family-friendly, all-you-can-eat buffet-style dining experience, where the food options are endless, and the portions are limitless. However, the chain was not always a buffet. When it first opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1973, it was actually a steakhouse. Throughout the following decade, the restaurant expanded to states like Texas and Virginia, and the family-friendly atmosphere became wildly popular.
To continue to gain customers all over the country, the franchise rebranded itself as the buffet we're familiar with today, and it's been expanding ever since. Now, with more than 50 years of business under its belt, Golden Corral serves an eclectic assortment of cuisine, including everything from orange and teriyaki chicken to seafood boil, pulled pork, and almost everything in between. However, it never lost touch with its roots as it continues to serve its Signature Sirloin Steak, made to order, just like it did in the '70s.
A 40-person brawl broke out in a Golden Corral in 2022
In 2022, a massive brawl broke out between customers at a Golden Corral in Pennsylvania. While there was speculation as to why the fight started, it was reported by witnesses that a man at the buffet was upset that someone behind him in line received their steak before him. Despite the staff explaining that some steaks take longer to cook due to preference on doneness, violence broke out and several customers were injured.
In a video recorded by an onlooker and later shared widely on social media, you can see high chairs being thrown, customers punching and hitting each other, and overall chaos — all over a sirloin steak. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, though some customers suffered minor scratches and bruises. Unfortunately, this isn't the first incident in which a multi-person brawl has broken out in a restaurant. A similar wild incident went down at McDonald's in 2015.
You can order freshly spun cotton candy
The Golden Corral all-you-can-eat experience doesn't stop at the meal. The dessert buffet is impressive in its own right: Cakes, cookies, chocolate-dipped everything, and soft serve are some of the best desserts to try at Golden Corral. However, one of the most unique offerings that makes the restaurant stand out from other chains is its freshly spun cotton candy, which it introduced to select restaurants in 2010. You can enjoy the sweet, melt-in-your-mouth treat at the buffet or take a bag home with you.
This unique offering is obviously popular with kids, stirring memories of fairs and carnivals. But now the chain has introduced cotton candy alcoholic beverages for the adults to enjoy. The Cravin' Cotton Candy drink features freshly spun cotton candy stacked on top of a frozen drink, and customers recommend letting the dessert melt into your drink to allow it to add some extra sweetness.
A data breach in 2023 exposed over 180,000 employees' personal information
Unfortunately, cyberattacks on employer databases have become increasingly common since 2018. Golden Corral faced a worrisome data breach in 2023 in which its IT system was broken into, and sensitive information of both current and former Golden Corral employees was exposed. The breach impacted more than 180,000 employees, and some of the information leaked included names and social security numbers, leaving individuals vulnerable to identity theft.
A staff member impacted by the breach filed a class action lawsuit against the company for failing to protect its employees' personal information. Although the company did offer a two-year subscription for an identity theft protection plan for employees whose information was made vulnerable, the lawsuit alleged that this was not sufficient protection. In 2025, the case was settled in court, and Golden Corral paid out a $1.85 million settlement.
The freshest menu item you can order is the Signature Sirloin Steak
Buffet food does not typically earn a reputation for being the freshest, and there are certainly some foods you should avoid at a buffet for this reason. Afterall, the food is cooked and prepared behind the scenes and then placed under heat lamps to be served to customers. New batches may be cooked throughout the day and replaced as needed, but there is really no way to know how long a batch has been sitting out. Therefore, at buffets, some customers are understandably concerned about food freshness.
The freshest thing you can order at Golden Corral is the Signature Sirloin Steak, which is available every day during the dinner buffet. It's the only permanent made-to-order dinner item, likely as a nod to the restaurant's humble beginnings as a family-oriented steakhouse. You can request your steak at the grill top near the hot food section and the cooks will grill it up to your desired level of doneness. Order it anytime after 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or anytime after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Customers tend to be pretty impressed with the Golden Corral steaks — especially for a buffet chain — noting the tenderness and prominent smoky flavor.
Pricing varies based on the time of day
Unlike your standard chain, pricing at Golden Corral depends on the time of day you dine, so getting the best value for your meal takes a little strategy. Most Golden Corral locations serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. (or 7 a.m. on weekends) to 11 a.m. They switch to the lunch menu at 11 a.m. and serve it until 4 p.m., and then serve the dinner menu until close. Menu prices vary slightly based on location, customer age (seniors and children receive a reduced price), weekend versus weekday dining, and seasonal or limited-time promotions.
After 4 p.m., the chain serves its dinner buffet, which is typically the most expensive time to eat. On weekdays, the dinner buffet ranges from about $16-$19 per person, compared to $12-$15 for lunch and $11-$13 for breakfast. The dinner buffet is more expensive because it offers pricier menu items, like the chain's iconic sirloin steak, shrimp, and chicken.
Chocolate fountains were removed due to sanitary concerns
True Golden Corral fans will recall the iconic chocolate fountain that quickly became a staple of the chain. But customers started to have sanitation concerns around the fountain as they witnessed fellow diners (especially young ones) taking creative liberties with the items they dipped in the fountain. One customer on Reddit recalls a kid dipping a slice of pizza in the cascading chocolate. Another unsatisfied customer on Reddit recalled their memories of Golden Corral's fondue: "I once watched a kid stick his entire rice crispy treat and his hand into the fountain. Never went to the chocolate fountain again."
The buffet officially removed the chocolate dipping station due to sanitary concerns during the COVID pandemic. This was already a difficult time for the company, as foot traffic declined and they were forced to close more than 100 stores and furlough employees. However, while Golden Corral made an epic comeback, the chocolate fountains did not. Some customers had no love lost over the removal of the unsanitary contraptions, but others have fond childhood memories and a special place in their heart for the iconic dessert. Fortunately, according to customers on Facebook, you can request a cup of chocolate from a server and still have your own personal chocolate dipping station.
To-go orders operate on a weigh-and-pay system
Some customers might not know that you can actually bring the all-you-can-eat experience home with you. The chain has made to-go orders possible with a weigh-and-pay system. You collect your to-go box or boxes, fill them up with all your favorite entrées, sides, and desserts, and bring them to the register. The food is weighed and you're charged based on the weight of your meal. Price per pound varies by location, but for most locations you can expect to pay between $6.99 and $8.99 per pound.
Load up your to-go containers with anything available at the buffet, from burgers and tacos to chicken and steak. Don't forget to check out the salad bar and some of Golden Corral's best side dishes, too. Then, enjoy your feast in the car, in the comfort of your own home, or anywhere you wish. Some franchised locations may not offer weigh-and-pay due to operational constraints, so reach out to your location to confirm the program is available.
A woman was kicked out for wearing a crop top
In 2019, a woman named Sueretta Emke was kicked out of a Golden Corral restaurant in Erie, Pennsylvania, due to her attire, though she claims the chain discriminated against her for her weight more than her clothing choices. She was visiting the restaurant with her husband and son to celebrate her son's birthday when the manager asked her to leave. The manager claimed her crop top was too provocative and customers had reportedly complained.
In a now-deleted Facebook post, Emke explained, "How can you not have a dress code but then make one up for certain customers if another customer complains? That's not ok. It is discrimination." The company maintained that it does not discriminate against patrons for their appearance, but rather tries to create an environment in which all diners feel comfortable. Following the incident, a regional manager reached out to Emke to give her gift cards and apologize for the treatment she received.
Good as Gold Rewards Club members receive special offers
One of the best ways to get the most value out of Golden Corral is to become a Good as Gold Rewards Club member. Members receive rewards including free drinks and food items, birthday gifts, and exclusive coupons. Plus, for every dollar spent at the restaurant, you earn a rewards point, and every 100 points earns you $10 off. The app is free to download and the rewards club is free to join, so it's a must-have for frequent visitors to the chain.
When you enroll as a new member, you'll be given a $5 reward right off the bat when you spend $25. Points will automatically be added to your account if you order online while logged in, or you can upload your points within three days of an in-store purchase using your receipt. The rewards system is a great way for frequent customers to save money on their meals and be kept in the loop on promotions and limited-time offerings.