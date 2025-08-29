5 Of The Best Desserts To Try At Golden Corral And 5 To Leave On The Buffet

I think it's safe to say that I have moved out of my amateur ranking at the Golden Corral. After eating my way through all of the chain's dinner entrées and then doing the same for its side dishes, I now know a thing or two. But if I am to reach pro status by the end of the summer, you know that means I had to do the same for its desserts. That meant I went back to the Golden Corral and surveyed the chain's sweets selection, looking for the best of the best and the items to leave on the buffet bar.

From cakes and pies to ice cream and other sugary treats, Golden Corral's dessert selection felt endless. For your next dinner outing, use my list to know which desserts to try and which to forgo. Spoiler alert: The bar may be packed, but just because an item looks good doesn't mean it tastes good.