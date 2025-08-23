5 Of The Best Sides To Try At Golden Corral And 5 To Leave On The Buffet

My first Golden Corral experience was a big one, as I sampled every entree in the buffet to determine which items are worth the try and which items should stay on the bar. I learned a lot about myself and the food selection. I was pretty surprised at the quality and overall experience. As if that wasn't enough food, I went back again to explore the chain's side dishes to see which of the myriad options are worth putting next to those precious mains. Veggies, starches, fried treats — this buffet knows no bounds.

In this taste test, I chose the top five sides you have to try and the top five to run from. And in some cases, I mean run. There weren't as many winners in this showdown, so buckle up for a foodie exploration that pushed my boundaries when it came to taste and texture. They say Golden Corral is making a comeback. Have you tried it yet?