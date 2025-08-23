5 Of The Best Sides To Try At Golden Corral And 5 To Leave On The Buffet
My first Golden Corral experience was a big one, as I sampled every entree in the buffet to determine which items are worth the try and which items should stay on the bar. I learned a lot about myself and the food selection. I was pretty surprised at the quality and overall experience. As if that wasn't enough food, I went back again to explore the chain's side dishes to see which of the myriad options are worth putting next to those precious mains. Veggies, starches, fried treats — this buffet knows no bounds.
In this taste test, I chose the top five sides you have to try and the top five to run from. And in some cases, I mean run. There weren't as many winners in this showdown, so buckle up for a foodie exploration that pushed my boundaries when it came to taste and texture. They say Golden Corral is making a comeback. Have you tried it yet?
Try the salad bar
Who knew a salad bar could taste so great? It's not that I'm against a good salad bar — it's just that I wasn't expecting this option to become one of my favorites during this expansive taste test.
Golden Corral's salad bar offers an array of fresh produce and solid toppings. Every item is crisp and cold, you can choose from lettuce or spinach as your base, and the topping selections feel endless. If you're a fan of a traditional steakhouse salad bar, you'll enjoy Golden Corral's version.
From an array of veggies like peppers, shaved carrot, and broccoli, to cheeses and meats like bacon bits and pepperoni, you're truly spoiled for choice. We went with the ranch dressing and were not disappointed. Whether you're looking for a healthy side or a decadent salad creation with the works, the salad bar at Golden Corral hits the spot.
Leave the deviled eggs
Does anyone else see this food item and get Easter dinner flashbacks? Deviled eggs were a big hit in my household, but mom would only make them for special occasions. I was excited to see these eggs as a side option on the buffet line, but after one bite, that nostalgic feeling quickly fled.
These deviled eggs had almost no flavor, yet there was something oddly sweet about them as well. There was no egg taste, I couldn't find any hints of mayo, and I was confused that I could see the paprika yet not find it in the profile. However, it tasted like someone sprinkled sugar on top. Seriously. I still can't reconcile this bizarre eating experience.
There was nothing savory or salty about this side, and there was nothing worth writing home about — minus the confusion about the lingering sweet notes. Walk past this side dish and find one of the other trays to try.
Try the onion rings
Onion rings are so hit or miss. Are they crunchy? Too soggy? Too salty or bland? Is the onion slimy or well-cooked? When it comes to this inconsistent fried side, I'm excited to report that Golden Corral got it right.
These onion rings tasted like I got them at my local fair. They didn't taste like frozen onion rings, and if they were, then this chain fooled me. The breading was crispy and flavorful but not too salty. What I also loved is that you can take a big bite without losing the entire onion out of one side — we all know how frustrating this can be. That onion stayed put, offering a perfect bite every time.
I know onion rings can be a contentious item, since most people opt for French fries, but at the buffet, you can have the best of all fried worlds. If you like onion rings, this side is a must-try.
Leave the collard greens
First thing's first — this dish was listed as shaved Brussels sprouts, but from the look and taste, it's clear these are collard greens. While I am known to cook mine up with bacon on occasion in the summer, Golden Corral's version was not even close to my collard greens — nor anyone's that I would want to eat. Ick is the only word that comes to mind.
As you can see from the picture, the greens were super watery, and that water had no flavor. There were small chunks of ham floating in the soupy mess, and those meaty chunks tasted gross, too. There was nothing in this dish to cut the bitterness of the greens. All I can say was that the texture was okay if you drained the liquid.
If you like vegetable bath water, you might like this side, but you'll find far better veggie options at this buffet. Run away from this one.
Try the sweet potato casserole
Full disclosure: I dislike sweet potatoes, so that should tell you right off the bat how great Golden Corral's sweet potato casserole really is. Was it a sugar overload? Absolutely, but the combination of an excellent depth of flavor and a delightful creamy texture made this one a winner.
The consistency of the potatoes was perfect, offering a great balance between chunky and creamy without it being a liquid mess or weirdly lumpy. The flavor profile was really sweet, masking the earthy notes that I'm personally not fond of. I also appreciated the layer of added sweetness from the marshmallows. This dish offered a stellar bite every time.
Golden Corral's sweet potato casserole is a 10/10. It can't be super healthy, and you need a sweet tooth to appreciate the flavor profile, but if you're at the buffet, you won't regret a scoop on your plate — for dinner or dessert.
Leave the coleslaw
Like sweet potatoes, coleslaw is not my thing. I avoid it any chance I can, as the thought of cabbage and mayo doesn't do it for my brain or mouth. But with the sweet potato casserole offering a nice surprise, I figured I could give this side a chance.
I was hoping for a secret win here, but unfortunately, this one didn't make the cut. If I'm being honest, I couldn't swallow my first bite. It was sweet and tangy in all the wrong ways, especially considering mayo and cabbage are not naturally sweet. There was a lot of celery salt, and while I can honor a good diner coleslaw, this just wasn't it. It was watery, had a lackluster and strange flavor profile (similar to the deviled eggs), and was chopped too thin to hold the mayo. The runny consistency of the mayo ruined the texture of the cabbage and the dish's flavor profile. I don't care if you do like coleslaw — stay away from this side.
Try the mac and cheese
Who doesn't love mac and cheese? Even some of the versions out there that aren't super great are still okay in my book. Pasta and creamy cheese? Yes, please. It takes a madman to ruin a good cheese dish like this. Thankfully, Golden Corral got this one right.
Golden Corral's mac and cheese reminded me of really good cafeteria mac and cheese. The noodles were big and a little overcooked, but the cheese flavor is what drove this one home. It has a strong cheddar taste instead of some "unknown" cheese goo, and the sauce is heavy and creamy. If you're looking for a pro tip, add some bacon bits from the salad bar. You won't be disappointed!
Whether you make the mac and cheese a small side or a main course (adults, you can do this, too!), the dish is a must-try. Eat it plain or add toppings like protein or veggies — you can have fun with this one.
Leave the green beans
I know this article is going to make me look like a veggie hater, but I swear I'm not. I just know what I like, and soggy green beans from a can aren't it. Unfortunately, that's exactly what you'll get at the Golden Corral. One look, and you can see why I recommend leaving them on the buffet.
Seriously, this side was a sloppy mess. The smell alone made me rethink my career choices. There was something like salt in the bite, but there was no other flavor. On top of that fail, the texture was overwhelming — soggy and unstructured. The mushy mouthfeel plus the watery green bean juice that had little to no flavor left a bad taste in my mouth. There was nothing about the green beans that could save this bite.
This was a hard no. Pick (almost) any other veggie option over this. I beg of you.
Try the mashed potatoes
I'm going to preface this analysis with the understanding that Golden Corral does not offer gourmet potatoes, but they do offer a tasty mashed version. These are your standard high school cafeteria potatoes when it comes to texture, but the taste makes them worth a try.
These potatoes definitely give off boxed vibes. They are salty as heck, and they come with the option of gravy. And honestly, I'm here for it. I'm not saying these mashed potatoes deserve a Michelin star, but this side would go great with a lot of the chicken dishes and, of course, the steak. You'll also find two gravy types: beef and poultry. I loved the poultry option because it reminded me of a Turkey Day meal. However, don't leave the beef gravy on the bar. It was light and salty, and would certainly do the trick, too.
You can always opt for a clean, baked potato, but I think the mashed potatoes are the real winner, especially if you're opting for a buffet dinner. Use it as a foundation for the chain's bourbon or fried chicken.
Leave the seafood salad
I'll tell you what: I did not want to try the seafood salad, especially after the coleslaw. Be that as it may, I will always ensure you get the information you need ... even if it makes my mouth sad and my stomach even sadder.
The seafood salad wasn't wholly bad, but it was watery and bland. The texture from the veggies helped the bite, as they added a slight crunch, but there was nothing impressive here. All this side offered was some mediocre chopped veggies, a lot of bland mayo, and imitation crab meat — nothing more. If you love imitation crab meat, you might go for this dish, but I still wouldn't recommend it. I feel like it's trying to be one of those delicious Japanese crab stick salads, but in reality, this is a mayo mess.
From taste to texture, this one is a hard no. It wasn't repulsive, but I don't see any reason for putting this on your plate.
How I worked my way through the sides at Golden Corral
For this article, I went back to the Golden Corral and focused my time on sides and desserts. Regarding this article, I tried literally every side option available — from veggies to fried items.
Since I was looking for the top five best and worst, I focused on visceral reactions — good and bad. Which items made me want to spit out the bite, and which options made me want to go back to the bar and get more? From taste to texture, all aspects of each item were analyzed and ranked accordingly.