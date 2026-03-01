9 Worst Chain Restaurant Pasta Dishes, According To Reviews

Pasta dishes are a little harder to get right than you might think. Although most of them don't need a lot of ingredients or take that long to make (plenty of pasta recipes can be ready in about half an hour), what they do need is attention to detail and a fair bit of care. When that goes out of the window, pasta dishes can quickly become sloppy, mushy, tasteless, and above all, very disappointing — and sadly, that can happen a lot in chain restaurants. Many chains just don't have the same investment in their pasta as you'd find in a smaller restaurant, and honestly? With the amount of bad pasta dishes out there, it really shows.

Some chain restaurants, though, are downright terrible. Places like Applebee's and Ruby Tuesday may be known for their relaxed nature, affordability, and wide range of options, but specific pasta dishes on their menu have disappointed customers time and time again. Even restaurants that specialize in pasta or Italian-inspired cuisine, like Fazoli's or Olive Garden, have certain pastas that are almost tragic. Well, we decided that it was time to help customers stop making the wrong order. Drawing from customer reviews left in the last year, we rounded up the worst chain restaurant pasta dishes out there. Save your money, folks!