The Free Bread Is Sadly The Only Thing Worth Eating At This Italian Chain

Somehow, Fazoli's got the breadsticks to come out hot and tasty. It makes one wonder how they got everything else so wrong. All over the internet, people agree that the breadsticks just work. A food reviewer, Cibsandibus, described the chain's most popular offering in a video as "Hot, warm, soft, salty, buttery." Everything you need from a basket of bread. He went on to call Fazoli's "not a terrible experience" after enjoying the breadsticks and the wings and feeling let down by everything else.

Over on Yelp, a reviewer gave his local Fazoli's three out of five stars, but still recommends it even though it's fast food. Their comment on the garlic breadsticks was that they "were very good, soft with a buttery taste. Garlic was not overwhelming." Another reviewer raved, "their garlic breadsticks are incredible, we are talking better than Olive Garden incredible." Olive Garden's breadsticks being surpassed may be one of the reasons that the popular Italian chain is no longer the top casual dining place in the nation.

Over on Reddit, a former Fazoli's employee started a thread on the chain. The top comment was, "If they have even one single bad thing to say about the breadsticks, I'll riot." Thankfully, no riot ensued as no one had anything bad to say about them. In fact, one Reddit comment on the thread was how people would order only meat sauce to dip the free breadsticks in, saying the "whole meal cost like $.55." While we don't encourage this, it does sound like the only way to really enjoy an outing at Fazoli's.