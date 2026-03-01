10 Costco Finds For Your St. Patrick's Day Party

Here in the U.S., we tend to treat St. Patrick's Day as an excuse to drink all day long. Green beer and Irish whiskey flow as green-clad revelers find their nearest Irish pub in which to camp out. In Ireland, the holiday tends to be a more family-friendly affair with dancing, singing, and even a parade, though you'll still see a few pints of Guinness. In fact, there may be a lot you don't know about St. Patrick's Day, so we suggest you read up on our guide. Whichever type of St. Patrick's Day party you're throwing, if you're expecting a crowd, you can lower your party tab by shopping in bulk at Costco.

We scoured Costco's offerings for some food and drinks to help you throw the best party possible this March 17 (or the weekend before if you can't get time off work), from Irish stew to Guinness-battered fish strips. Just keep in mind that the availability and prices of these items (especially alcohol) vary by state and region. Hopefully, these finds will help raise your party's craic to 90!