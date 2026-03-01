10 Costco Finds For Your St. Patrick's Day Party
Here in the U.S., we tend to treat St. Patrick's Day as an excuse to drink all day long. Green beer and Irish whiskey flow as green-clad revelers find their nearest Irish pub in which to camp out. In Ireland, the holiday tends to be a more family-friendly affair with dancing, singing, and even a parade, though you'll still see a few pints of Guinness. In fact, there may be a lot you don't know about St. Patrick's Day, so we suggest you read up on our guide. Whichever type of St. Patrick's Day party you're throwing, if you're expecting a crowd, you can lower your party tab by shopping in bulk at Costco.
We scoured Costco's offerings for some food and drinks to help you throw the best party possible this March 17 (or the weekend before if you can't get time off work), from Irish stew to Guinness-battered fish strips. Just keep in mind that the availability and prices of these items (especially alcohol) vary by state and region. Hopefully, these finds will help raise your party's craic to 90!
Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey
This Redbreast Single Pot Still 12-year aged fifth of whiskey will cost you anywhere from $43.99 to $74.99, depending on your state's laws. This is a smooth, classic Irish whiskey that we love to drink straight. It's made in the classic pot still style, meaning it uses both malted and unmalted grains.
Ruprecht's Irish Beef Stew
Save some work before your party by picking up a package of this pre-cooked Irish beef stew from Ruprecht. Slow-cooked beef comes in a rich brown gravy along with carrots, potatoes, and onions. Just heat and set out for your guests. You'll find this in Costco's deli section for around $6.99 per pound.
Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar
Every party needs a platter of cheese and crackers, but don't set out gouda, Manchego, or Brie when you're celebrating Ireland. Instead, grab a package of Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar, aged over two years. You'll find this cheese in Costco's deli section for around $7.69 a pound.
Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur
Kirkland's Irish Cream Liqueur is thought to be made by Bailey's, but that's not for certain. In some states, Costcos may instead sell a wine-based Irish Country Cream, which customers on Reddit speculate is due to alcohol laws. If you have the whiskey-based version, it pairs wonderfully in coffee but is also great on its own. Depending on where you live, a handle of this costs between $16.99 and $29.99.
Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Fish Strips
Sea Cuisine Guinness Battered Fish Strips are Guinness beer-battered, wild-caught Alaskan pollock, ready to pair with some fries to make a hearty fish-and-chips meal for your guests. With the fish side already done, you have more time to make the perfect, crispy fries for the Irish classic. A 2-pound package of this frozen fish will cost you about $12.69.
Guinness Draught Stout
Don't forget to have some of Ireland's own Guinness on hand. Otherwise, it's not even a St. Patrick's Day party — it's just a gathering of people wearing green. Costco sells a 24-pack of cans for anywhere from $19.97 to $39.99, depending on your state. While you're out, pick up some Guinness 0 to include your non-drinking friends; it tastes surprisingly like the original, just with no alcohol.
Bill Bailey's Corned Beef Round
Let Bill Bailey brine your beef. Bill Bailey's Corned Beef Round is flavored and ready to slow cook for a truly Irish entrée. You can get this St. Patrick's Day staple from Costco for just $6.99 a pound.
Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie
Kirkland Signature's Shepherd's Pie features mashed Yukon Gold potatoes atop beef and veggies in a Burgundy wine gravy. Technically, because it uses beef, it's a cottage pie, if you'll allow us to get a little "Um, actually" with Costco. Either way, mashed potato pie is a delicious Irish tradition. You'll find it in the deli section for about $4.99 a pound.
Guinness Irish Pub Pack
Another way to get your requisite pint of Guinness, the Guinness Irish Pub Pack also includes two other famed Irish beers. Smithwicks Red Ale and Harp Lager join the creamy stout in this 18-bottle package. Depending on where you live, you'll find this for anywhere from $25.99 to $30.99.
Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey
Kirkland Signature's Irish Whiskey, aged for four years, is a solid alcohol to have on hand for your St. Patrick's Day party. We have some guesses as to who the distiller is behind Kirkland's Irish whiskey, but whether it's Irish Rover or The Galtee Mountain Boy, this spirit is a solid buy at $27.99 to $45.99 for a handle.