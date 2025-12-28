Shepherd's Vs Cottage Pie: The Differences, Explained

When it first comes out of the oven, a savory pie covered in baked mashed potatoes looks like it could be either a shepherd's or cottage pie. While they look the same, there is one difference. You won't know until you cut in because a shepherd's pie is traditionally made with ground lamb, while a cottage pie is made with ground beef.

There's more that unites than separates the two dishes coming from the British Isles. Cottage Pie most likely came first as a broad term for a pie using leftover meat, and was originally in a pastry crust. The name shepherd's pie for variations with lamb came after potato crusts became the norm. Both will have veggies and gravy hiding with the meat under the potatoes. It all depends on whether you prefer lamb or cow. To make things even more confusing, vegetarian shepherd's pie is often made with meat substitutes like Beyond or Impossible, lentils, or mushrooms. Here in the U.S., the name shepherd's pie has now taken over as the more common broad term for a meat pie covered in mashed potatoes. The difference is now more of history than a modern menu.