The Companies Likely Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey

Part of the reason Costco is able to offer heavy discounts on its Kirkland products is that the chain itself doesn't make them. Instead, Kirkland sells white-labeled products: Bulk-manufactured goods that retailers purchase from major brands to sell under their own labels. This includes Kirkland Irish Whiskey, an 80-proof blend aged four years in oak barrels. But who makes it, exactly?

The back label notes that MISA Imports of Dallas imports Kirkland Irish Whiskey. MISA's website lists three brands of Irish whiskey it imports: Ballykeefe, Galtee Mountain Boy, and Irish Rover. But the competition is less varied than it appears, as the latter two are both made by 3Counties Spirits.

Ballykeefe sells two different Irish whiskies, but both of them are too strong at 92 proof to be Kirkland's whiskey. While it's possible that Ballykeefe makes a lower ABV version exclusively for the white-label market, it's more likely that Kirkland Irish Whiskey is one of the 3Counties brands, both of which are already 80-proof.