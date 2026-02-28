10 Underrated Seasonings You Should Be Putting On Fries
French fries are a classic side dish for countless entrées, with them being most associated with everything from simple hot dogs to extravagant burgers. Of course, you can keep the fries as a casual side or you can dress them up to be an accompaniment for nearly any main course. One of the best ways to dress up fries is also one of the simplest — by changing up the seasoning profile. This incredibly underrated technique is a surefire way to create professional-level fries at home. But knowing which seasonings to use is even more important than knowing to use them in the first place.
I know some people like to season their fries with only salt, but my standard has always been salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. This is what I'd use when I'm doing the most basic fries. During my more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and decades of cooking at home for my family, though, I've discovered countless ways to use seasonings to create better fries. With a few simple shakes of your favorite spices, you can create radically new flavors every time, and I have a few suggestions of what to try first. Here are 10 underrated seasonings you should be putting on fries, and the kind of masterpieces you'll create by doing so.
1. Old Bay Seasoning
Old Bay fries are actually quite popular at specific restaurants near me in Southern New Jersey. In fact, I added this to the menu of one such place that I worked at, ten or more years ago, and it quickly became a top-selling option.
Old Bay Seasoning contains celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, paprika, and additional "spices" that the brand won't officially publish. However, my personal guess, based on the flavor profile, is that it likely contains warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, at a minimum. Although most commonly used for seafood dishes like low country boil or steamed crab, adding this versatile seasoning to your fries results in a savory, slightly sweet taste profile with moderate saltiness. Old Bay Fries pair exceptionally well with seafood dishes, similarly seasoned chicken dishes, or any standard burger.
Want to level this up a notch? Create loaded Old Bay fries by layering the seasoned potatoes with lump crab meat and a cream cheese-based sauce. The combination is sure to wow your dinner guests.
2. Cajun Seasoning
I'm a huge fan of Cajun foods generally, with my favorites being chicken and sausage gumbo and jambalaya. Since I use this seasoning mix so much in my own kitchen at home, it was only natural I eventually experimented with putting it on some homemade fries — and the results were so fantastic that I recommend this as the very first underrated seasoning you try.
Cajun seasoning can vary, based on which brand you purchase, and you can also mix up your own batch based on your preferences. Generally, Cajun seasoning mixes will involve some combination of paprika, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, white pepper, salt, oregano, thyme, red pepper flakes, celery seed, cumin, and coriander. When used on fries, this combination creates a warm, bold flavor profile that's a little sweet and smoky. Cajun fries go well with dishes like smothered greens, fried okra, stewed okra and tomatoes, low country boil, or smothered chicken.
You can turn these fries into a main dish by loading them up with complementary flavors. I suggest topping them with andouille sausage bites, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda, tomatoes, and "The Trinity" — a fundamental base of three ingredients used widely in Cajun dishes, consisting of celery, diced onions, and green bell peppers.
3. Ranch Seasoning Powder
Ranch dressing pairs well with almost everything, from crisp garden salads to pizza — and no, I won't be debating that last part. Ranch Seasoning Powder embodies all of the delicious flavors of the dressing, but it has the added benefit of not turning your fries soggy. This can be an exceptional boon when you're looking to pick at your fries while conversing with friends or watching television.
Ranch seasoning powder is mostly made from some combination of buttermilk powder, dried herbs, and various spices. The herbs might include parsley, dill, and chives, while the spices are often garlic, onion, salt, and pepper. When added to your French fries, these seasonings create a creamy, earthy flavor profile that pairs well with hot dogs, hamburgers, steaks, and most other typical American fare.
You can always upgrade your fries after implementing one of these underrated seasonings by topping them with complementary accompaniments. Here, I suggest using bacon, Cheddar cheese, and a dollop or two of sour cream to create some typically ranch-based loaded fries.
4. Tajin
Tajin is a popular Mexican seasoning, traditionally used to enhance the flavors of various fruits and vegetables. For example, people have used this spice on jicama, cucumbers, mangos, or even pineapples. My Uncle (who was originally from Mexico) liked to use it on watermelon in lieu of plain salt.
Tajin is made from dehydrated lime, sea salt, and three types of ground chili peppers — chiles de arbol, pasilla, and guajillo. If you're not a fan of extra spicy foods and the inclusion of these three peppers gives you pause, don't worry. Tajin has only a mild spice profile, which is nicely accented by a burst of tangy citrus and moderate notes of salt. Adding this unique seasoning will create fries that are bursting with savory and citrusy goodness, which pairs perfectly with a range of foods like elote, lemon lime chicken, or pineapple-glazed ham.
Looking to step things up a notch further? Consider topping your Tajin fries with roasted street corn, cotija cheese, fresh pico, and lime crema. If you want something with a slightly less bold flavor profile, swap the street corn for standard buttered corn and the lime crema for plain sour cream.
5. Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning
You can find Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning, or very similar alternatives, from a wide range of brands, but I like to use the Aldi version because (in my humble opinion), Aldi has the best spices. In the case of the Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning, I find myself using this versatile Aldi spice for way more than it's intended for — including to season my fries.
Depending on the brand you use, there can be some small variation in the ingredients of these seasonings, but my preferred one has a powdered butter flavor alongside salt, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, and parsley. Once thoroughly sprinkled onto your fries, this pre-made seasoning mix makes the potatoes carry a tangy, buttery flavor profile that's reminiscent of garlicky mashed potatoes. Although the texture is different, I still find fries with this underrated seasoning to work well with any meal you might eat garlic mashed potatoes with. Just a few examples include a flame-grilled burger, butter garlic chicken, or similarly seasoned white fish.
Like all of the other fries on this list, this one can be easily taken to the next level with the right toppings. I've actually tried several variations on loaded fries with this seasoning, but my favorite by far has included a small amount of fresh garlic, wilted spinach, and marinara sauce. The result is tangy, buttery Italian-inspired loaded fries that I'll happily eat any night of the week.
6. Chili Powder
There's nothing like a rich, hearty pot of homemade American chili during the winter months. Perhaps because of this personal connection, chili-seasoned fries have become a cold-weather favorite of mine. Curling up next to the heater (or a fire, if you're lucky) with a bowl of these fries on a cold day can be nearly as satisfying as having a bowl of the real deal.
Despite the simple-seeming name, chili powder isn't just ground chilis. Instead, it's a sweet, smoky, spicy blend made from various individual spices. Although recipes can vary slightly based on the brand you use, most chili powders will contain some variation of ground chilis, cumin, garlic, onion, oregano, and paprika. Ground chilis or peppers might include cayenne, ancho, or red chilis. Including this mild to moderately spicy seasoning in your fries creates a sweet, smoky dish with faint earthy notes and varying spice levels. Pair these with similarly seasoned dishes like chili cheese hot dogs or even sloppy joes.
Chili cheese fries are a classic loaded option, but if you haven't made them with chili-seasoned fries, you simply haven't lived. Top with your favorite chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced onions to maximize the flavor profile. You can even add a dollop of sour cream on top if you'd like.
7. Lemon Pepper and Citrus Zest
Many of the fry combinations with underrated seasonings on this list err on the rich, hearty, and robust side of things, but you can have unique, well-seasoned fries while partaking in something that feels light and fresh, too. Using lemon pepper and citrus zest to enhance your cut potatoes is an excellent example of this.
Lemon pepper is a very basic seasoning mix containing lemon zest or powder alongside black pepper. Some options may include salt or garlic, too. If the option you have in your spice cabinet doesn't include salt, I do highly recommend adding just a bit of salt to your fries alongside the lemon pepper and citrus zest. I like lime zest, but you can also use lemon, orange, or even grapefruit zest for slightly different profiles — just use whatever you have on hand. If you don't already have a zester, I recommend this OIM OMIIOMIO lemon zester that you can pick up for less than $10 on Amazon. It works well and comes with a storage lid, plus a cleaning brush for safety and convenience.
The combination of lemon pepper and citrus zest creates fresh, bright, citrusy fries that feel like the perfect light snack. If you're looking for something fresh and bright but a little more filling, I suggest topping with crumbled feta and arugula to balance the citrusy profile with something a little tangy and peppery.
8. Taco Seasoning
I'll admit that taco seasoning is something I've experimented with more than other seasonings, because I'm a huge fan of its savory, earthy flavor profile. I've used taco seasoning on everything from meatloaf and grilled chicken to sautéed broccoli and beyond. So it's only natural that this was one of my first experiments in the world of underrated seasonings for fries.
Taco seasoning can vary by brand, like most other pre-made spice mixes. It'll most commonly involve some combination of chili powder, cumin, garlic, onion, paprika, oregano, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and smoked paprika. Cornstarch is often added as a thickener, so that the seasoning creates its own sauce of sorts. Of course, for fries, you don't want this sauce, so you'd simply use it as a coating instead. Toss your fries in the taco seasoning until they have a thorough but light coating, and then bake, air fry, or deep fry them. This will create fries with dominant savory and earthy notes, interspersed with faint sweet notes and a mild spice level. Use these as a unique side for tacos, black bean burgers, quesadillas, or tortas.
The only thing better than taco fries are loaded taco fries. If you want fries that can be a whole meal, top your taco fries with seasoned ground beef, cheese, and your favorite taco toppings. I personally like to add diced tomatoes and onions with shredded lettuce and a small scoop of salsa.
9. Dill Pickle Seasoning
I've always adored dill pickles. In fact, they're one of my favorite snacks, but while I've had dill pickle seasoning on a variety of foods, I hadn't honestly thought of using it on French fries until I reviewed the McDonald's Grinch Dill Pickle McShaker Fries a few months ago — and, once I did, I was thoroughly hooked on the idea. So it was only natural that I began experimenting with it in my home kitchen (with much success).
The most basic Dill Pickle seasonings will include salt, vinegar powder, and dried dill. However, some pre-made mixes might also include things like garlic, onion, coriander, black pepper, mustard powder, parsley, or lemon zest. Paired with the starchy goodness of fries, the dill pickle seasoning's sour bite is nicely balanced. You'll still get a tangy kick, but it's much milder than when dill pickle seasoning is used on other things, like potato chips. I find these specially seasoned fries to pair perfectly with chicken bacon ranch wraps, fried chicken sandwiches, or any barbecue dishes.
If you're looking for something tangy and bright, I highly recommend trying loaded dill pickle fries because they're my newest obsession. Top your thoroughly seasoned fries with diced dill pickles and crispy bacon bites before smothering them in a mildly spiced white queso sauce. It's a moderately filling snack that could be a solid lunch option, depending on the portion.
10. Fresh herbs
I adore fresh herbs on almost anything. They offer their own unique earthy flavor profiles to the foods you season them with, and they work best in combination with one another. I've tried a myriad of fresh herbs to season fries with, as well as using them as garnishes alongside other underrated seasonings.
Although I've tried many different options, my favorite fresh herbs to use are oregano, parsley, rosemary, and thyme. However, I strongly encourage you to experiment with your favorite herbs to find the combination you personally like best. Alongside these herbs, I'll usually add a little salt for flavor enhancement and a touch of garlic powder for a small tangy kick. You can drizzle a little bit of oil onto the fries before tossing them in the fresh herbs for a stronger taste, or you can sprinkle them on top before baking for a much lighter taste. Pair these earthy fries with grilled lamb, vegetarian roasted root vegetables, or eggplant Parmesan.
Even the light, earthy tastes of fresh herb fries can be transformed into delicious loaded fries. Consider topping them with tomato, fresh spinach, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. This is a favorite of mine during the summer months when I crave fresh produce and lighter fare.