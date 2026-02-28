We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French fries are a classic side dish for countless entrées, with them being most associated with everything from simple hot dogs to extravagant burgers. Of course, you can keep the fries as a casual side or you can dress them up to be an accompaniment for nearly any main course. One of the best ways to dress up fries is also one of the simplest — by changing up the seasoning profile. This incredibly underrated technique is a surefire way to create professional-level fries at home. But knowing which seasonings to use is even more important than knowing to use them in the first place.

I know some people like to season their fries with only salt, but my standard has always been salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. This is what I'd use when I'm doing the most basic fries. During my more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and decades of cooking at home for my family, though, I've discovered countless ways to use seasonings to create better fries. With a few simple shakes of your favorite spices, you can create radically new flavors every time, and I have a few suggestions of what to try first. Here are 10 underrated seasonings you should be putting on fries, and the kind of masterpieces you'll create by doing so.