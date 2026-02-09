I Use This Versatile Aldi Spice For Way More Than It's Intended To Do
It's my personal belief that great seasoning is the secret to mouth-watering food. Not only can seasoning enhance a dish's flavor, but it can change it into something completely different (and equally delicious). While I often prefer to use my own combination of single spices when seasoning my cooking, I like to keep a few pre-made spice mixes on hand for those nights when I'd rather make things as quick and easy as possible. So, when I saw the Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning, I knew I had to try it. And, I'm really glad I did because I've taken to using this versatile Aldi spice for much more than it's intended to do.
This grill seasoning is crafted from a blend of butter powder, salt, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, and parsley. The ingredients combine to create a very rich, savory flavor profile with hints of earthiness and the faintest notes of garlicky tang throughout. I'm a firm believer that the Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning is one of the best Aldi spices you can find in the store. If you don't already have some in your spice cabinet, I strongly recommend grabbing some on your next Aldi shopping trip. You'll put it to good use not only on the grill, but also in the air fryer, on the stove top, or in the oven. Trust me.
How to use the Stonemill Garlic Grill Seasoning
My favorite part of this Aldi spice is how versatile and potent it is. It can be used in nearly countless ways, and it only takes a little bit to impart big taste. Plus, when I use this, I don't feel the need to use a lot of extra salt like I do with some other seasoning mixes. Oh, and it doesn't only taste great alone. It also pairs nicely with other spices, including Italian seasoning, fresh herbs, pepper flakes, or even Old Bay Seasoning.
In my personal opinion, the robust, buttery flavor profile of this seasoning mix goes best with meats like chicken or turkey. Recently, I've used it to make an amazing roast chicken alongside some fresh chopped thyme and rosemary. But, I've also found it creates really moist burgers and does wonders on grilled shrimp when paired with a small dash of Old Bay Seasoning. I've even used this grill seasoning on seared pork chops with great results.
You don't have to use this solely on meat. It's also really good on vegetables — particularly roasted or fried potatoes when paired with just a little black pepper and paprika. Other ideas include using it on mushrooms, asparagus, fresh spinach, or zucchini and yellow squash. Of course, I recommend using your imagination to come up with even more ways to make use of this Stonemill Garlic Grill Seasoning. Like me, you may end up pleasantly surprised by the results.