I Use This Versatile Aldi Spice For Way More Than It's Intended To Do

It's my personal belief that great seasoning is the secret to mouth-watering food. Not only can seasoning enhance a dish's flavor, but it can change it into something completely different (and equally delicious). While I often prefer to use my own combination of single spices when seasoning my cooking, I like to keep a few pre-made spice mixes on hand for those nights when I'd rather make things as quick and easy as possible. So, when I saw the Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning, I knew I had to try it. And, I'm really glad I did because I've taken to using this versatile Aldi spice for much more than it's intended to do.

This grill seasoning is crafted from a blend of butter powder, salt, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, and parsley. The ingredients combine to create a very rich, savory flavor profile with hints of earthiness and the faintest notes of garlicky tang throughout. I'm a firm believer that the Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning is one of the best Aldi spices you can find in the store. If you don't already have some in your spice cabinet, I strongly recommend grabbing some on your next Aldi shopping trip. You'll put it to good use not only on the grill, but also in the air fryer, on the stove top, or in the oven. Trust me.