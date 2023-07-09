How To Choose The Best Crab Meat Depending On Your Recipe

Crab meat is divided into five different categories, which, in descending order of price, are jumbo lump, lump, backfin, special, and claw.

Jumbo lump is the most expensive variety ($40 to $50 a pound), and it commands a high price because there are only two pieces on each crab — the two muscles that connect the swimmer fins. You may sometimes see it labeled as mega jumbo or super jumbo. It's got a firm texture, sweet flavor, and is perfect for serving on a raw bar or dipped in butter. Don't waste any money using this variety for recipes, as it's too good and delicate to mix with other ingredients.

Lump comes from the body of the crab and is also often mixed with pieces of broken jumbo lump. This crab meat is high quality, although not as rare as jumbo lump, so it's a good choice for making crab-centric recipes where the meat should shine, like crab cakes or crab salad.

Backfin is a mix of lump crab and white meat from the body that's broken into pieces. It's slightly lower in quality than lump but is still good for making crab cakes, quesadillas, and adding to pasta.

Special is pretty similar to backfin and is also made up of small pieces of white crab meat from the body. This grade is the sweetest tasting and is great for omelets and mayonnaise-based salads, dips, and soups.