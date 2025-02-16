Why Restaurant Crab Cakes Always Taste Better Than Homemade

Delicate yet decadent, the richness of a restaurant crab cake can be a tricky thing to perfect at home. But the good news is that professional chefs don't do anything to make perfect crab cakes that you cannot do at home. Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue, a stylish restaurant in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, told Daily Meal his tips for restaurant-quality crab cakes. And as with many foods, it starts with quality. "At the restaurant, we always use the best product available — jumbo lump crab meat," Kook said.

This high-quality meat provides the ideal texture with a perfectly sweet flavor you cannot reliably get from lower-quality crab meat. With the best product in hand, Kook advised that it must be treated as delicately as it tastes. Using your palms, he said, "Gently fold the ingredients together, ensuring the crab stays in large, tender chunks instead of breaking apart."

Unlike mixing breadcrumbs into meatballs, big chunks of crab are the heart of a crab cake's great texture. Mashing and shredding them into tiny pieces will lose a lot of flavor.