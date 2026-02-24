9 Common Customer Complaints About Aldi

One of the most common complaints among Aldi shoppers is the inconsistent quality of its products. In online discourse, customers find that quality varies greatly across locations and product types, which makes it difficult to shop with confidence. For instance, one shopper shared on Reddit that out of the three locations closest to them, one of the local stores seems to always have bread with a looming expiration date, while the other two stores have bread that is perfectly fine.

Another product that seems to have extreme consistency issues is chicken. Several shoppers online share their experiences with buying chicken from different Aldi locations. One comment on Reddit reads, "Some people [say] it's like biting into raw chicken. Others say rubber bands or a slice of thick ham. It's very unnerving."

Even some Aldi customers who historically had good experiences at their local Aldi stores have been surprised to find suddenly moldy produce and a decline in product quality. This frustration has turned some customers away because they don't feel confident in the quality of the groceries.