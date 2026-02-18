The Aldi Check-Out Behavior Employees Hate With A Passion

It's well documented that Aldi saves on costs by providing a no-frills shopping experience. In the name of efficient service, for instance, the discount grocer has a unique checkout process in which the cashiers don't bag groceries to keep prices low. Instead, each store provides a counter, usually along the entire wall, past the registers, where customers can bag the items themselves. Shoppers who aren't new to visiting Aldi know this, yet many of them still try to sort and pack their groceries as soon as the cashiers scan them. Since this isn't proper procedure, it's one of the things Aldi employees wish shoppers would stop doing.

There are more than a few social media threads in which Aldi workers have vehemently voiced their displeasure with customers beginning the bagging process while they're still scanning items. In one Reddit post from 2024, the thread poster said, "This is so extremely frustrating every time I ring. I ask them politely not to bag here and wait until they reach the bagging area. They get SO RUDE about it and sometimes still continue to bag despite me asking something. Some people go on and on and on about how it's stupid..blah blah blah...Ok then, go shop somewhere else, d***."

Another Aldi employee posted her experience and asked for advice in another Reddit thread earlier this year, "Even though [taking the cart when they don't have one is] annoying, it pales in comparison to the irrationally blinding rage I feel when people sprint to the end of the register, presumably trying to earn gold in Olympic-level bagging."