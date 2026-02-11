These Aldi Baked Beans Are 'The Worst Of The Worst,' According To Reddit
Aldi knows a lot about what customers like when it comes to a lot of products, but it turns out it may not know beans. On Reddit, a poster complained about the Dakota's Pride Maple & Cured Bacon Baked Beans. They tried a few cans and were frank about their opinion, writing, "These are disgusting." It appears that, just as not everything at Aldi is cheaper than other stores, not everything tastes better, either.
In the thread's comments, people came out to complain about this can of beans. Aldi shoppers called them "terrible," "vile," "yucky," and "disgusting." Multiple commenters felt it was better to just spend the extra 50 cents on Bush's beans instead of wasting money on something they will throw away. A 28-ounce can of these beans costs only $2.09, but that doesn't matter if you don't enjoy them!
One Aldi fan felt it didn't stop with this bean product, writing, "The Aldi baked beans and refried beans are putrid, taste and texture are awful." We agree, as the Dakota's Pride line of original baked beans landed on our list of pantry staples you shouldn't buy at Aldi.
Not Everyone Agrees that These Are Bad Beans
Though not loved by all, not everyone agreed with the original poster. Many customers commented in shock at the rage directed toward these beans. Multiple comments began with a worried "Oh no," before admitting they liked them. The original poster eventually found that "Plenty of people like them, it seems!" One fan even saw an opportunity in all the hate: "More for me, then!"
Some who enjoy them suggested they add a few extra ingredients. As one commenter put it, "Every canned baked bean I've tried gets doctored by me. Doesn't matter if it's Bush's or Dakota's. Dakota's just takes more ingredients." They went on to specify that they drain the beans and add barbecue sauce. Someone else found that adding a little molasses and mustard helped the flavor. You can also try upgrading your disappointing baked beans by adding coffee or espresso powder. A Dakota's Pride fan summed it all up well, writing, "I'm British but tried them and I thought they were great so ... to each their own I suppose."