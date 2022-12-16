Taco Bell Is Releasing 2 New Mexican Pizzas For Testing
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was first introduced in the 1980s, according to Restaurant Business. Though the food had some loyal fans, that wasn't enough to prevent the Mexican pizza's removal from the Taco Bell menu when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Taco Bell cut the food from its menu in 2020, citing high production costs for ingredients that were only used in one dish. Fans were upset, and a Change.org petition to save the item saw more than 170,000 supporters.
Finally, Taco Bell fans saw the revival of the Mexican Pizza in May. The rerelease was so popular, restaurants quickly sold out of the ingredients to make the meal, per Today, and it had to be removed once more so the restaurant could adequately prepare for a rerelease. It returned permanently in September and has remained a permanent menu item since.
The fan-favorite item's popularity hasn't waned over the last few months, and Taco Bell is now testing two new Mexican Pizzas at select locations.
Cheesy, crunchy new varieties
Taco Bell's original menu item features two crispy tortillas with beans and beef sandwiched in between, and the top layer is covered in a three-cheese blend, tomatoes, and Mexican Pizza sauces. Though the classic Mexican Pizza is beloved by Taco Bell fans, the fast-food chain is also testing out two new versions, per CNN.
The Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza is only available in Oklahoma City. This variation swaps out the typical toppings for nacho cheese sauce and sliced jalapeños, adding a little extra kick to every bite. If you're near Omaha, Nebraska, you can try the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza. While it closely resembles the classic menu item, the chain is adding a third crispy tortilla, as well as more beans and beef.
Both pizzas will be on sale at select locations beginning December 22, and they'll only be available for a limited time. Prices range from $4.99-5.99 per item.