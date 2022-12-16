Taco Bell Is Releasing 2 New Mexican Pizzas For Testing

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was first introduced in the 1980s, according to Restaurant Business. Though the food had some loyal fans, that wasn't enough to prevent the Mexican pizza's removal from the Taco Bell menu when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Taco Bell cut the food from its menu in 2020, citing high production costs for ingredients that were only used in one dish. Fans were upset, and a Change.org petition to save the item saw more than 170,000 supporters.

Finally, Taco Bell fans saw the revival of the Mexican Pizza in May. The rerelease was so popular, restaurants quickly sold out of the ingredients to make the meal, per Today, and it had to be removed once more so the restaurant could adequately prepare for a rerelease. It returned permanently in September and has remained a permanent menu item since.

The fan-favorite item's popularity hasn't waned over the last few months, and Taco Bell is now testing two new Mexican Pizzas at select locations.