Taco Bell Is Giving One Item A Mega-Size Upgrade For The 2023 Super Bowl

Taco Bell's widely popular Mexican Pizza first hit menus in 1985, according to Thrillist. It went through a few changes throughout the years, before ultimately being discontinued in 2020. However, fans were devastated at the loss. Petitions were drawn up, Tweets were sent (including one by Doja Cat), and, ultimately, Taco Bell listened to its fans' demands. In April 2022, Taco Bell announced the menu item's return.

Fans flocked to Taco Bell, eager to enjoy the return of the long-sought-after menu item. However, many restaurants ran out of ingredients quickly. The return was so popular, in fact, that Taco Bell had to roll back the release and delay its grand return so the chain could stock up on ingredients, and better prepare for the demand of its customers. By September 2022, the Mexican Pizza had returned to menus permanently (via Taco Bell).

Now, the fan-favorite item is getting a huge upgrade for a few lucky fans of the fast food chain.