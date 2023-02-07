Taco Bell Is Giving One Item A Mega-Size Upgrade For The 2023 Super Bowl
Taco Bell's widely popular Mexican Pizza first hit menus in 1985, according to Thrillist. It went through a few changes throughout the years, before ultimately being discontinued in 2020. However, fans were devastated at the loss. Petitions were drawn up, Tweets were sent (including one by Doja Cat), and, ultimately, Taco Bell listened to its fans' demands. In April 2022, Taco Bell announced the menu item's return.
Fans flocked to Taco Bell, eager to enjoy the return of the long-sought-after menu item. However, many restaurants ran out of ingredients quickly. The return was so popular, in fact, that Taco Bell had to roll back the release and delay its grand return so the chain could stock up on ingredients, and better prepare for the demand of its customers. By September 2022, the Mexican Pizza had returned to menus permanently (via Taco Bell).
Now, the fan-favorite item is getting a huge upgrade for a few lucky fans of the fast food chain.
This will be the biggest Mexican Pizza yet
In celebration of the 2023 Super Bowl, Taco Bell is giving some of its fans the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive menu item. According to a press release from Taco Bell, the Big A** Mexican Pizza is four times as big as the standard Mexican Pizza and will feature three layers of crunchy tortilla shells, sandwiching beans, beef, tomato sauce, and a three-cheese blend.
Per a press release, Taco Bell has partnered with The h.wood Group for a "one-of-a-kind experiential marvel" and will unveil the Big A** Mexican Pizza for the first time at the invite-only h.wood Homecoming in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, February 10. The exclusive item will only be available in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, Super Bowl Sunday, for a few select Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Members, who were notified back in January. Each lucky recipient will receive an exclusive delivery on game day from Taco Bell, including the Big A** Mexican Pizza, the all-new Crispy Chicken Wings, Taco & Nacho Party Packs, Cinnamon Twists, and Starry soda.
If you weren't eligible for this promotion, Taco Bell has you covered. On February 11 and 12, Taco Bell fans who order delivery in-app with a $20 minimum order can snag a free regular-size Mexican Pizza.