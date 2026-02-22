The Discontinued Girl Scout Cookie Dupe Aldi Shoppers Miss Dearly
As a specialty snack, Girl Scout Cookies are only produced once a year. Despite that, about 200 million boxes are sold annually between January and April, and Thin Mints are the top-sellers. Brands that make copycats of this favorite are the only way for Thin Mints lovers to satisfy their cravings for this Girl Scout Cookie once their boxes have disappeared. Unfortunately, Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies were a fan favorite and have been dearly missed since they became one of the discontinued Aldi items we probably aren't getting back.
Aldi Reviewer received a response from the chain when it reached out to ask why Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies were no longer in stores as of January 2020 — sort of. "The item in which you are inquiring has been discontinued and is no longer available. However, your feedback is very important to us and has been forwarded to the Aldi Buying Team for review," the discount retailer replied. Aldi didn't provide a reason for the discontinuation, and shoppers are so disappointed that they took action to get them back.
In a comment on one Facebook post, someone said, "I have emailed Aldi and they have confirmed they are discontinued but forwarded my email to the buying team to get them back [laugh out loud]." Another person said in a different Facebook post, "I have written corporate to see if they are ever planning on bringing them back-we will see what happens and I will post their answer!" There hasn't been an update, and these aren't the only social media posts where Aldi shoppers have expressed their sorrow.
Comparing Aldi's Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies to Girl Scout's Thin Mints, and what to get instead
The Girl Scouts describe Thin Mints as "crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating." According to Aldi shoppers, their dupe tastes exactly the same — or even better. One person said on Facebook, "Just did a side by side taste comparison of Aldi Benton Fudge Mint Cookies and Girl Scout Thin Mints. Exact! Taste, texture, everything!!!" In a different post, a commenter said, "Those Aldi cookies are even better than their Girl Scout counterpart. And available year-round!"
The Aldi dupe was a fantastic fix for chocolate-mint hankerings, especially since it was priced at just $1 or $2 for a 10-ounce package, depending on where you live. By comparison, Girl Scout Thin Mints cost $5 to $7 (set by each Girl Scout council) for a 9-ounce package.
A somewhat different version has been created, but you don't want to confuse Benton's Mint Striped Fudge Cookies with the beloved Thin Mints dupe if you crave a replacement. Along with not looking anything like the real thing, they failed in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Girl Scout Cookie knockoffs for lacking chocolate flavor while having too much peppermint. Instead, Clover Valley may be the cookie brand that makes the best Thin Mints copycat now, and you can only find them at Dollar General. If you prefer to shop at Aldi, though, it has several other popular Girl Scout dupes — including Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies, a knockoff of the second-best-selling Caramel deLites or Samoas that you can buy year-round.