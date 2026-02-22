The Discontinued Girl Scout Cookie Dupe Aldi Shoppers Miss Dearly

As a specialty snack, Girl Scout Cookies are only produced once a year. Despite that, about 200 million boxes are sold annually between January and April, and Thin Mints are the top-sellers. Brands that make copycats of this favorite are the only way for Thin Mints lovers to satisfy their cravings for this Girl Scout Cookie once their boxes have disappeared. Unfortunately, Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies were a fan favorite and have been dearly missed since they became one of the discontinued Aldi items we probably aren't getting back.

Aldi Reviewer received a response from the chain when it reached out to ask why Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies were no longer in stores as of January 2020 — sort of. "The item in which you are inquiring has been discontinued and is no longer available. However, your feedback is very important to us and has been forwarded to the Aldi Buying Team for review," the discount retailer replied. Aldi didn't provide a reason for the discontinuation, and shoppers are so disappointed that they took action to get them back.

In a comment on one Facebook post, someone said, "I have emailed Aldi and they have confirmed they are discontinued but forwarded my email to the buying team to get them back [laugh out loud]." Another person said in a different Facebook post, "I have written corporate to see if they are ever planning on bringing them back-we will see what happens and I will post their answer!" There hasn't been an update, and these aren't the only social media posts where Aldi shoppers have expressed their sorrow.