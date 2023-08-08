18 Discontinued Aldi Items We Probably Aren't Getting Back
They say it's better to have loved and lost than never have loved at all, and when it comes to our favorite foods, this is absolutely true. Unfortunately, this article highlights what's been lost, as we traverse discontinued Aldi items we probably aren't getting back. As we venture forth into the nostalgic abyss, we'll tip our hats to the quirky wonders that once graced our carts and kitchen shelves. From forgotten cookies to our favorite sauces, there are some things we'll never see again.
But Aldi shoppers, we're also here to embrace the art of letting go. For in the spirit of positivity, let us not dwell solely on the items we've lost, but rather cherish the constant ebb and flow of Aldi's selection. Embrace the unknown, the new arrivals, and the surprises that await us with each visit to this wonderland of budget-friendly goodness. Buckle up, and let's explore the departed treasures from the aisles of Aldi.
1. Clancy's Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Kettle Chips
Back in 2018, Clancy's Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Kettle Chips started vanishing from Aldi's shelves, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. Sure, these chips weren't exactly the poster child for health food, packing a sodium punch and some unnatural ingredients. But who cares about health when it comes to snacking?
These chips had fans, and their disappearance did not go unnoticed by Aldi shoppers. But fret not, chip enthusiasts, for Aldi's chip aisle isn't entirely devoid of joy. While this flavor of Clancy's chips is gone, the Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper, as well as the Roasted Garlic & Sea Salt — both lattice cut-style potato chips — are still available at Aldi.
2. Vista Bay Margarita Hard Seltzers
Rest in peace Vista Bay Margarita Hard Seltzers –- the fiesta in a can we all adored. Aldi's decision to discontinue this zesty option left margarita enthusiasts crying into their lime wedges and searching for a new way to sip summer vibes.
While the margarita option may be long gone, the Aldi continues to offer other tempting flavors within the Vista Bay Hard Seltzer line. You can still purchase lime, black cherry, ruby grapefruit, and raspberry cans. But let's face it, nothing quite compares to the tantalizing tang of that margarita magic. It's just not the same without that tequila-inspired twist.
Devoted fans are clutching their last cans like precious treasures, trying to make them last as long as they can. Some brave souls attempted to fight the good fight with online petitions. However, at the time of writing, an official return of the Vista Bay Margarita Hard Seltzers has not been announced.
3. Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies
Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies were tantalizing treats that once whisked our taste buds away on a minty adventure. Aldi's decision to part ways with these delightful delights left a trail of heartbroken cookie enthusiasts pining for this doppelganger of the Girl Scout Thin Mints.
Around early 2020, Aldi shattered our hopes, declaring the official discontinuation of Benton's Fudge Mint Cookies. As of 2023, it appears that the striped version of these cookies, called Benton's Mint Striped Fudge Cookies, has also been discontinued.
Until we find another option, may we find comfort in other tasty treats and the hope that someday, just maybe, those fudgy minty miracles will return. At least there are more Girl Scout copycats available at Aldi, such as Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies or Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies.
4. Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia
Aldi's Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia has sailed away, leaving budget-savvy shoppers in a state of grief. This delectable fish dish was a champion among health-conscious foodies, thanks to the health benefits associated with seafood like tilapia. Since these were boneless fillets, they took some of the work off of your hands, allowing you to get creative with your own nutritious recipes. From tantalizing tilapia tacos to zesty tilapia Caesar salads, there were many ways to use this Aldi product.
As word spread of its sudden departure from the shelves, the hearts of Aldi regulars sank. On Twitter, Aldi acknowledged some users' pleas to bring back this fish product, saying it would make note of the passion felt for this product. This implies we may see this product return to stores in the future.
5. Fusia Sriracha Chili Sauce
Fusia Sriracha Chili Sauce was truly something special, thanks to the former Aldi product's sweet and smoky flavor profile. This sauce product disappeared from the shelves around 2020. But the heartbreak didn't end there. The worst part was that we lost this sauce's price tag along with it. Now it seems we took for granted these budget-friendly bottles.
Now it's time to move on. Thankfully, Aldi has other spicy sauces to choose from. You can find options like Burman's Hot Sauce if you simply want heat. On the other hand, if you're looking to try other products from this Aldi line, you can try Fusia's three other sauces. Fusia's Sweet & Sour, General Tso's, and Teriyaki sauces are still available at Aldi at the time of writing.
6. Mama Cozzi's Mexican Take & Bake Pizza
Aldi's Mexican Take & Bake Pizza from Mama Cozzi's line is no longer available. With the convenience and flair of a good frozen pizza option, Mama Cozzi's Mexican masterpiece stole our hearts. Taco-seasoned beef, peppers, black olives, onions, and more, made this pizza a fiesta on a crust.
Our pizza party was cut short when Aldi confirmed the heartbreaking news that the Mexican Take & Bake Pizza had taken its final bow around by April 2023. On Twitter, Aldi responded to a fan who inquired about the pizza, writing: "Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it's been discontinued and there are no plans to bring it back." Though we still have an array of flavor options from Mama Cozzi, nothing can fill the spicy void left by our beloved Mexican favorite.
7. Benton's Homestyle Chocolate Chip Cookies
Benton's Homestyle Chocolate Chip Cookies were filled with chocolate, a true beacon of comfort in the cookie world. But, as of August 2023, these cookies are no longer found on Aldi's shelves.
In a land where chocolate chip cookies are the lifeblood of the nation, Benton's homestyle cookies stood tall as a beacon of hope for cookie enthusiasts far and wide. We can still indulge in Benton's Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies, which remain available at Aldi stores, at the time of writing. But let's face it; there's nothing quite like the charming texture of our dearly departed homestyle delights.
8. LiveGFree Gluten Free Bagels
Aldi's LiveGFree brand knows the secret to our gluten-free hearts. In its collection of allergen-conscious foods, its bagels brought joy to gluten-free eaters far and wide. But our hearts broke when Aldi decided to cut the LiveGFree Gluten Free Bagels from its shelves. In April 2023, the company wrote on Twitter: "We hate to give bad news, but the gluten-free bagels have been discontinued."
Since then, many customers have been deeply disappointed with the store chain, as finding quality gluten-free bagels at an affordable price has become an uphill battle. Budget-conscious shoppers who desire gluten-free bagels will have to shop for these items elsewhere.
9. LiveGfree Gluten Free Brown Rice Spaghetti
Aldi's LiveGFree Brown Rice Spaghetti was a true pasta revelation, delighting gluten-free eaters with its authentic taste and perfectly twirlable texture. However, the item did have less enthusiastic fans. Prior to the product being discontinued, people criticized this particular LiveGFree product. One person even wrote on Reddit: "Love the Penne and Fusilli, but we found the Spaghetti to be meh to bad. You have to absolutely cook the hell out of it and it's still... just weird."
The grocery giant does still carry other types of gluten-free pasta from the LiveGFree line. You can purchase gluten-free fettuccine, fusilli, or penne from Aldi at the time of writing.
10. Earth Grown Organic Plant-Based Meatless Burger
Rest in power Earth Grown Organic Plant-Based Meatless Burger — the vegetarian delight that couldn't quite hang with other Aldi meatless products. While the chain continues to sell other Earth Grown products made specifically for vegan and vegetarian eaters, this particular patty has been discontinued.
Available Earth Grown products include the Classic Meatless Meatballs, Zesty Meatless Meatballs, and the Earth Grown Veggie Burger, which also comes in a Black Bean Chipotle option. With a world that is moving towards more plant-based items, Aldi might one day bring back its Earth Grown Organic Plant-Based Meatless Burger. But for now, we say goodbye to a fan favorite.
11. Fit & Active Whole Grain Waffles
Fit & Active Whole Grain Waffles were a healthy and delicious frozen treat sold at Aldi. They offered us a low-calorie option that was both guilt-free and flavorful. But unfortunately, these whole-grain wonders were quietly whisked away from the shelves, leaving us with an empty waffle iron and a craving for that wholesome goodness.
Aldi luckily left us with another option, its Breakfast Best Homestyle Waffles. While these treats are less healthy than its fit alternative, they offer some solace when it comes to breakfast food. We guess we will take what we can get.
12. Hop Lift IPA
Hop Lift IPA was a brew that elevated our spirits and emptied our wallets in all the right ways; it made us feel good without breaking the bank. But unfortunately, Hop Lift IPA gas hopped off the shelves for good. The drink has been gone since around 2019.
Though Aldi no longer carries this beer, at the time of writing, loyal fans can still find and purchase their liquid happiness through the original producer –- Third Street Brewhouse. While the convenience of finding it at your local grocery store may be gone, it is not gone forever.
13. Millville Crispy Oats MultiGrain Cereal
Millville's MultiGrain Crispy Oats have also joined the Aldi graveyard of discontinued items. These healthy, knock-off Cheerios were truly something to cheer about. Additionally, these Crispy Oats were a cheaper alternative to the well-known brand, offering convenience and the right price.
Unfortunately, this healthy breakfast item was removed from shelves, leaving fans disappointed. On Reddit, in discussing the removal of this cereal, one person wrote: "Why on earth would they do this to us?" While Aldi still carries Millville's Honey Nut Crispy Oats, health-conscious shoppers will have to look elsewhere to start their day.
14. Pueblo Lindo Red Enchilada Sauce
For most folks, no one wants to spend hours cooking when they get home from work, and that's where Pueblo Lindo Red Enchilada Sauce came into play. This canned delight was the saucy superstar that brought a taste of Mexico to our kitchens. Featuring a blend of tomatoes, chili peppers, onions, and spices, the sauce was a quick and easy way to secure a tasty dinner.
Unfortunately, Aldi discontinued the product silently, leaving many to wonder if it would ever return to the shelves. Aldi stores still feature the Pueblo Lindo brand with an array of items to choose from, but the absence of its Red Enchilada Sauce leaves us with a spicy void.
15. Simply Nature Original Shredded Wheat Cereal
Simply Nature Original Shredded Wheat was the fiber-filled breakfast that kept our mornings moving like a well-oiled machine. However, this cereal sensation vanished from Aldi's shelves, leaving us craving its crunchy goodness.
Aldi's Twitter confirmed the sorrowful news in January 2020. In the post, Aldi wrote: "We're sorry to say that the Simply Nature Original Shredded Wheat has been discontinued and will no longer be available." But the brand did say that it would relay the message that the product was missed. The store still carries many other types of cereal, but many of us were left missing this healthy alternative.
16. Deutsche Kuche Pretzel Crackers
Cracker meets pretzel with the Deutsche Kuche Pretzel Crackers sold at Aldi. This snack time special married the best of both worlds — a crispy cracker with the soul of a pretzel — a perfect salty delight for parties, lunches, or late-night snacking.
Unfortunately, Aldi confirmed, in a Tweet posted in 2019, that these tasty treats are no longer available. But the brand did claim that it would speak with its buyers for a possible return. We'll hold out hope for their resurgence, or maybe something even better. Until then, regular pretzels and crackers will have to do.
17. Clancy's Traditional Party Mix
Who doesn't love a good party mix? Well, we know Aldi's customers sure do. According to social media posts, the Clancy brand was their go-to snack option, featuring a knock-off version of the famed party treat filled with rice squares, pretzels, and more. On Reddit, one person wrote of Clancy's Traditional Party Mix: "I wish I had stocked up before it was gone!"
But now, customers will have to go in search of another option, as the grocery chain has taken this sought-after product off its shelves. While Clancy's still has a lot of snacks to offer in the Aldi's ailes, party mix isn't one of them, but it does look like the store carries some Chex Mix products.
18. Thai Peanut Sauce
Journey to Thailand's Thai Peanut Sauce is no longer available. Since it had an authentic flavor and a little bit of spice, fans were saddened to lose this pre-made product that made dinner time a breeze.
The worst part is that there isn't a similar product sold by Aldi that you could use to replace it, at the time of writing. The Fusia brand does have some stir-fry sauces available, but there is no replacement for the Thai peanut. If you want a peanut sauce like this one, you might have to try a different grocery store or try making your own sauce.