The Cookie Brand That Makes The Best Thin Mint Copycat

Reviews of this Thin Mint look-a-like are pretty positive overall. One buyer on Amazon wrote, "I absolutely love these cookies. Brings back good memories of what the thin mint girl scout cookies used to be like when they used a short bread cookie instead of the chocolate cookie like they do now ... These cookies are the exact taste and appearance I've been yearning for."

Despite the rollout of new cookie offerings, Thin Mints are considered to be the most popular of all the Girl Scout cookie offerings. So, it is easy to understand why lovers of this treat are always on the prowl for a sweet proxy. However, if you don't have a Dollar General near you, the next best thing is to learn how to make your own Thin Mints at home. This way, you can have them whenever you want. Believe it or not, the very first Girl Scout cookies were actually baked by hand, and mixing up your own copycat version of these seasonal favorites will allow you to get them just as chocolatey and minty as you like.