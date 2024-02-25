The Ultimate Ranking Of Girl Scout Cookie Knockoffs
There's a distinct magic that comes with the arrival of Girl Scout Cookie season, an annual event eagerly anticipated by cookie enthusiasts and snack aficionados alike. Whether you find yourself indulging in the freshness of Thin Mints, savoring the coconut-caramel combination of Samoas, or delighting in the peanut butter perfection of Tagalongs, each bite is a flavorful journey that leaves a lasting impression.
What if I told you that there's a world beyond the familiar green and purple boxes? Enter the realm of Girl Scout Cookie knockoffs — a tantalizing assortment of treats that aim to recreate the enchantment of these iconic cookies. In this gastronomic exploration, I set out to discover whether these impostors could potentially be the next best thing. What if, in the absence of the official boxes, there exists a hidden treasure trove of alternatives waiting to be discovered?
In this quest to complete the ultimate ranking, I embarked on a taste-testing adventure, meticulously sampling and reviewing a diverse array of Girl Scout Cookie knockoffs, from Trefoils to Thin Mints. I scrutinized each imitation with a discerning palate and an open mind so that you don't have to. Buckle up and get ready to navigate the delectable landscape of Girl Scout Cookie substitutes because the next best thing might be one taste away.
16. Benton's Mint Striped Fudge Cookies
Aldi is known for its killer cookie selection, especially when it comes to Girl Scout knockoffs, but Benton's Mint Striped Fudge cookies were deeply disappointing. I'm not sure why all the blogs were raving about this imposter option.
I was a little hesitant at the store because these didn't look like Thin Mints, but we all know looks can be deceiving. What did they taste like? Candy canes. Ick. There was no chocolate respite to be found, as that aggressive peppermint flavor bled into every aspect of this cookie. They didn't taste a thing like Thin Mints, but even outside the realm of Girl Scout Cookie bliss, I wouldn't eat these again, even if someone paid me.
It's hard to top a Thin Mint, but these cookies didn't even come close. If you're in need of some mint + cookie = love, wait for your local troop to set up shop and buy a ton of boxes. Seriously, don't eat these.
15. Keebler Grasshoppers
What is going on in the world of Thin Mint knockoffs? I couldn't seem to find anything that resembled these iconic cookies, but to be fair, they are the hallmark of the brand. Coming in next with a failed attempt was Keebler with its Mint & Fudge Grasshopper Cookies. This one was another knockoff that didn't come close to the Girl Scout legacy.
The Grasshoppers had way too much cookie flavor and that flavor was pretty bland. It did feature hints of chocolate but nothing more than passing nods. This flavor aspect surprised me because the outer coating and cookie both had a chocolate base. Let's not forget the complete lack of mint. I could taste some subtle notes, but they were nothing compared to the OGs.
Overall, something was just off about these cookies, and even outside of this important ranking, they weren't great. Another one bites the Thin Mint dust.
14. Great Value Fudge Mint
Walmart's Great Value brand was up next with its attempt at the Thin Mint. Labeled Fudge Mint cookies by this grocery brand, they took second place in their category, but overall, didn't hold a candle to some of these other imposters.
Why did all the Thin Mint knockoffs taste weird? And I don't just mean in the realm of Thin Mints — I mean as literal cookies. Something about the mint was off with this variant. They tasted more like spearmint or toothpaste. There was no bold and refreshing peppermint flavor to be found and no sweet notes within the chocolate. While the cookie itself was also pronounced later in the bite, and thankfully cut some of that taste, this one was an all-around no.
Great Value offered a valiant attempt at a Girl Scout knockoff and simply failed, not only as a copycat but as a cookie. It beat out the others because there was a lot of mint in the flavor profile, but that's the only reason.
13. Keebler Coconut Dreams
Up next was our first Samoas imposter (also known by a different name, as Caramel deLites) coming from the Keebler brand, but like a lot of the options on the low end of my list, something was a little off about these cookies they call Coconut Dreams. While this copycat Girl Scout staple featured fudge, coconut, and creamy caramel, they lacked sweetness and overall flavor. On a positive note, these copycats looked pretty close to the real deal, and all the textures were in place. They had that crunchy cookie, toasted coconut, fudge stripes, and chewy caramel, but the aesthetic didn't do enough to suggest they could be confused for their iconic counterpart.
The Coconut Dreams weren't bad, but they weren't the best, especially compared to the rest of the Samoas knockoffs on this list. They looked good, but the flavors just didn't mesh in the ways you'd expect. These ones were missing depth and balance. There are some great Samoas imposters on this list, so keep reading.
12. Pepperside Farms Dublin Shortbread
One of my favorite Girl Scout cookies is the Trefoil, which feels like such an unpopular opinion in the grand scheme of the epic selection the troops offer. Nonetheless, I scoured the stores to see if I could find a decent copycat. The blogs suggested I try Pepperside Farms Dublin Shortbread, and while these weren't a bad cookie experience, they definitely weren't Trefoils.
These cookies reminded me of the shortbreads you get in those blue tins we all keep sewing stuff in now. Personally, I didn't like them, but I know others will and do. They weren't sweet, and while the butter flavor was there, it was too weak for my taste. They also had more salt than a balanced savory profile, and when a shortbread doesn't melt in your mouth, it can't be called a Trefoil cookie.
I won't hate too much on the Dublins, as I believe they are a good cookie. They just aren't for me, and they definitely aren't close to a Trefoil. This is another "thank you, next."
11. Great Value Caramel Coconut Cookies
Another Samoas copycat entered the chat by way of the Great Value brand from Walmart. The Caramel Coconut Cookies looked like another good imposter, but they were very coconut-heavy — a little too much for my liking. All the same, the caramel and chocolate did come in on the back end of the flavor profile, providing a decent balance to these sweet treats.
My verdict is that these weren't bad, but they weren't the best, especially when it comes to balanced flavors that mirror the decadent Samoas. While I think there are better imposters out there, I have to say, Walmart did a good job making a solid cookie, even outside of the world of the Girl Scouts. If you like coconut or Samoas, I actually do recommend these if you're a Walmart shopper. There's a lot of value here, I just don't think it's that great.
10. Clover Valley Fudge Peanut Butter Filled Cookies
I'd never heard of the Clover Valley brand until I started my research into Girl Scout Cookie copycats. Apparently, they're a Dollar General favorite, and this brand has some top contenders in the realm of imposters. In my odyssey for the best, I sought out another favorite cookie type — the Tagalong. Clover Valley offered up a decent contender with its Fudge Peanut Butter Filled Cookies.
Overall, Clover Valley's knockoffs were pretty close to real Tagalongs. The peanut butter flavor was definitely the most pronounced with little chocolate and or cookie flavoring thrown into the mix, but the chocolate does cut the salty peanut butter on the back end. They came in last in the Tagalong ranking, but as a cookie, they aren't bad at all! And honestly, they are a pretty decent imposter. If you can get your hands on these cookies, I don't think you'll be sorry.
9. Goodie Girl Mint Cookies
I had a lot of hope for the Goodie Girl brand as I opened a box of its Mint Cookies. The smell was identical to Thin Mints, but honestly, that's where the likeness ended. These cookies were thinner than the originals and didn't have much to them in terms of size.
How did the taste compare? Not so much. They were pretty bland overall, and the cookie had an odd taste. I'm assuming that's from the healthier ingredients, which did give this option a leg up from the rest of the competition. The mint was also in there but more so in the aftertaste. On paper, these felt like a match, but in practice, something was lost in translation.
These were fine, but they were not Thin Mints. It looks like if this one's your favorite, you need to seek out the girls with the green boxes unless you can get your hands on one specific brand. Keep reading, and cue the suspenseful music.
8. 365 Butter Shortbread
The 365 Butter Shortbread cookies offered a pretty traditional butter cookie experience. They had a hard crunch but still maintained that melt-in-your-mouth texture — that aspect of this comparison is pretty close to the Girl Scout Trefoils. They weren't as smooth as I like my shortbreads, as they were a little too hard on the bite, and they had an almost stale fade when they melted in my mouth, but don't lose hope yet. We still have the flavor to cover on this Girl Scout journey.
The taste was pretty on point in terms of Trefoils. They were savory at the start, but unlike the cookies they were trying to mimic, they weren't sweet on the back end. This was where 365 fell short. When it comes to Whole Foods' attempt at Girl Scout Cookies, the verdict is that this option tasted like butter cookies, but not Trefoils. There were some complimentary comparisons, but if I had to pick, I'd choose Trefoils every single time.
7. Clover Valley Coconut Fudge & Caramel Cookies
Coming in at number seven on this ultimate ranking was Clover Valley's Coconut Fudge & Caramel Cookies. This option was another Samoas knockoff with a chewy texture and a great balance of chocolate, caramel, and coconut. The caramel was sweet and gooey, which was a great pairing with the semi-sweet chocolate. The coconut added the perfect texture, which gave this cookie a fun and inviting mouthfeel. When it came to Samoas, these were pretty close!
However, something was missing with this cheap knockoff. The flavor just didn't last, clearly missing that signature Girl Scout pizzazz. While these are a decent cookie option, it's clear they aren't the real deal. Samoas are decadent and have depth, and unfortunately, Clover Valley missed that mark. Overall, these were good, but not great. I do suggest giving them a try if Samoas are your thing. As far as cookies go, they won't disappoint.
6. Great Value Fudge-Covered Peanut Butter Cookies
Sliding into the top five on this Girl Scout cookie imposter ranking was Walmart's Great Value brand Fudge-Covered Peanut Butter Cookies. Attempting to mimic the Tagalong legacy, these chocolate and peanut butter knockoffs were pretty good, from taste to texture.
Overall, the flavors were pretty balanced, with the chocolate taking the lead in the aftertaste. They didn't have an abundance of peanut butter in the profile, but they were a good copycat when it came to the signature Tagalong taste and texture. You get that chocolate coating on the outside with a mix of hard crunch from the cookie and soft peanut butter mixed on the inside, and you really can't go wrong with any of these components.
Why didn't they make it higher on the list? These were decent cookies, but they just weren't the best. There is one brand that really nailed the Tagalong, and it wasn't Great Value.
5. Trader Joe's Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter
One of the blogs suggested that a great Tagalong imposter was Trader Joe's Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter. While they don't have the look of a true Tagalong, which almost kept me from buying them, I decided to give them a try anyway.
These cookies looked decadent as heck. They almost reminded me of Oreos dipped in a homemade chocolate coating. But as good as these look, I was a little disappointed. The peanut butter flavor and salt took over the sweet cookie and chocolate aspects completely, leaving a lack of balance until the end of the profile. I loved all the layers and differing textures, making me reach again and again for just one more. But when it came to this list, they were nothing like Tagalongs.
Joe-Joe's was a cool cookie option, but when it came to imposters, they didn't work at all. However, I felt I had to put them so high up because they are definitely worth a try when it comes to delicious cookies. Don't get these as a substitute for Tagalongs — get them for a rainy day, a party, or a shopping snack. I'll apologize later when you eat an entire sleeve in the Trader Joe's checkout line.
4. Lorna Doone Shortbread
I remember eating Lorna Doone Shortbread cookies in my younger years, but for some reason, I never thought to consider them a Trefoil imposter. However, the interwebs had spoken and told me they were a must-try when it came to copycats. While I had my doubts, I was happy to have these in my house no matter the outcome, but my results were deeply surprising.
Lorna Doone was the only option I found that had the same sweetness and texture as the Trefoils. I was truly surprised by how close these two cookies actually were! The taste was sweet on the front but mellowed out to that light, savory flavor on the back. The texture was spot on, too, with a light crunch that melts into that gritty feel I personally love when it comes to Trefoils.
When it comes to Girl Scout imposters, Lorna Doone is one of the few that came so close to the iconic brand. If you love a Trefoil, these just might hold you over in the Girl Scouts' off-season. The best part? You can find these in almost every grocery store. Get shopping!
3. Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies
Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies from Aldi took the top spot as the closest Samoas copycat. While they aren't a personal favorite, I had to give credit where credit was due, and that's third place on this imposter list.
This Aldi offering had the most complex flavor profile. I could taste every ingredient, from the sweet caramel to the coconut flakes. These were dream cookies. And let's not forget about the chocolate drizzle and the cookie filling. Both had sweet, pronounced flavors that made me want to keep eating. They were pretty close to perfect both in and outside of the imposter status. Benton's cookies were balanced and definitely hit the copycat taste better than the rest of the Samoas knockoffs.
If you're looking to fill your sweet tooth craving and the troops aren't selling on the streets, head to Aldi. I promise this option won't disappoint!
2. Clover Valley Fudge Mint Cookies
There was a moment I feared no cookie would come close to the Thin Mint name, but then, I opened a box of Clover Valley Fudge Mint Cookies. Not only did I rank these second on my list, but they were fantastically close to the original Thin Mints.
While the exterior didn't exactly match that of a Thin Mint, and the cookie on the inside was not chocolate, I can't believe how close these came in taste. The mint was Goldilocks — just right, with the cookie and chocolate playing in harmony within the entire profile. I'm not saying these tasted exactly like Thin Mints, but if you need a fix in the off-season, I can promise you this is the closest you'll find.
If you don't have a Dollar General near you, you can buy these cookies on Amazon. Nothing will ever take away the legacy of a Thin Mint, but these are some epic cookies that come pretty darn close.
1. Benton's Peanut Butter Filled Cookies
Why are these cookies so good? Aldi really makes a killer Girl Scout copycat with Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies. I had to try these for another taste test ranking ALDI snacks, so let me tell you, I was thrilled to see these pop up on my shopping list again.
This Tagalong copycat had a great bite with a soft cookie crunch — texture heaven. The peanut butter was sweet and nicely complimented by the chocolate cookie and the chocolate coating on the outside. You can't get much closer to a Girl Scout cookie than these, I promise.
The blogs raved about Aldi having the best copycats, and this taste test proved it, especially in the peanut butter category. These were amazing cookies even outside of this ranking and competition, but when it comes to knockoffs, they are 10/10. I highly recommend them. I won't say they're better than Tagalongs, but...
Methodology
For this ranking, I wanted to see how close I could get to a true Girl Scout cookie experience sans the tried and true brand, however, the overall taste was also important. I bought and personally taste-tested all items on this list, focusing on matching the flavor profiles of the originals to their imposters and analyzing texture, ingredients, and flavor profiles.
The top-ranking cookies best matched the originals, but some of the cookies on the list moved up higher based on taste. There was no way I was putting a nasty cookie in front of a great-tasting option, even if it wasn't a true copycat.