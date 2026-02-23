7 BBQ Chains With The Best Meat Samplers

BBQ restaurants might seem simple — after all, they're all about meat, meat, meat — but in truth, they're actually pretty overwhelming. With the sheer number of cuts, flavors, and different meats on offer, it can be hard to feel as though you're covering all the bases and making the right decision. That's where the meat sampler comes in. A standard option in BBQ restaurants (although not all of them explicitly refer to them as a "sampler" — they may also be called platters, sharing plates, or feasts), samplers generally consist of several meat options with a couple of sides, and allow customers to try a few of the eatery's best or most popular choices in one go. They're reasonably priced, usually fairly hearty, and all kinds of delicious.

However, sampler plates can suffer in BBQ restaurants when every element isn't quite on point. In chain restaurants, where dishes fly out of the kitchen at rapid speed, this can be especially glaring: If the brisket is too dry, or the sausage isn't cooked optimally, the whole thing can be ruined. Thankfully, there are a lot of chains that get their meat samplers right, and which customers flock to again and again. In this article, we combed through dozens of recent customer reviews to figure out which BBQ chains were nailing their samplers.