This Popular BBQ Chain Is Making Some Big Changes To Its Restaurants
It seems that the fast-casual dining concept initiated by Famous Dave's years ago is finally experiencing its moment in the sun. The beloved barbecue joint has opened a new location in Brookfield, Wisconsin that features old-timey counter-service, which is a far cry from the full-service restaurant model Famous Dave's has been known for. In fact, this new location is an indication of what's to come, as the chain plans on revamping many of its locations in an effort to meet changing consumer behaviors. These new locations will be smaller with less seating and focus on "off-premise" dining, aka take-out orders.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed numerous restaurants, and it seems that the pandemic accelerated the customer push towards takeout orders at Famous Dave's (though changes had been underway at the establishment before the pandemic). Speaking with Restaurant Dive, chief operating officer of BBQ Holdings (the parent company of Famous Dave's) Al Hank stated, "Pre-pandemic we were doing between 35% to 40% of our revenue off-premise. Post-pandemic, that number is more like 55% to 60%. [...] As the consumer has changed their behavior, we've continued to evolve the prototype's design, footprint, layout, model, etc."
Other changes to expect from Famous Dave's
It's not entirely clear where Famous Dave's new dining concepts will appear, but Al Hank anticipates that two to six new locations will debut in 2025 (according to his conversation with Restaurant Dive). In addition to the Wisconsin location, Hank revealed that the restaurant plans to establish three new restaurants in Atlanta as well. Along with a smaller footprint and a greater focus on takeout orders, Famous Dave's will also be nixing its full-bar. Instead, the new restaurants will provide to-go alcoholic beverages to patrons.
Hank admits that the full-service concept isn't going away anytime soon, but those locations will likely be smaller in the future. Additionally, the chain has been experimenting with drive-thru service in recent years, although Hank states, "[drive-thrus are] not a deal breaker for us. We don't need that in order to execute." There's a lot that goes into tasty barbecue recipes, whether you're making a food at home or visiting a popular establishment like Famous Dave's. By implementing changes, the restaurant hopes to focus on delivering sumptuous fare quickly in a fuss-free environment.