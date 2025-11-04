10 Must-Try Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Restaurants Across The US
There's nothing quite as delicious as fall-off-the-bone barbecue, whether that be pork ribs, beef ribs, brisket, or chicken. Grilling these delicacies up at home rewards you with mouthwatering smells and recipes that likely invoke a sense of nostalgia — after all, who didn't grow up on these American classic foods? Unfortunately, crafting barbecue dishes at home isn't always a viable option, for several reasons. Maybe it's only you eating, or perhaps you don't have enough time to give these dishes the attention they require. Whatever the reason, barbecue restaurants step in to fill the gap.
While there are plenty of well-known, chain restaurants serving up excellent barbecue, sometimes it pays to find places off the beaten path. Hole-in-the-wall eateries across the nation may not look like much, but they often serve the very best barbecue you've ever eaten. Finding these places takes a little extra effort on your behalf, but today we offer you a leg up on your journey to find them. After extensive research, we've discovered 10 must-try hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants spread throughout the nation. Maybe one of them is located near you! If there isn't one nearby, it may be time to plan a road trip because these unique places are well worth the visit.
1. LC's Bar-B-Q (Kansas City, MO)
LC's Bar-B-Q in Kansas City serves up award-winning barbecue in a small, unassuming brick building. The interior features white tiled walls and a somewhat dingy vibe where entire rolls of paper towels are graciously placed atop four-seater tables. The menu is somewhat limited, with a strong focus on varying meats — the cooking of which you can smell from the dining room area. Besides ribs, chicken, wings, and burnt ends, LC's also offers sandwiches for a quick bite, along with sides like fried okra, fried mushrooms, onion rings, baked beans, and potato salad.
A review on Roadfood perfectly sets the scene and levels your expectations for your visit. "LC's is a no-frills BBQ parlor where dishware and utensils are disposable. A television set is always on in one corner of the room and a few dusty game-animal trophies adorn the walls." A Redditor confirms this description, stating, "LC's is the definition of hole in the wall. It's literally a shack off 63rd." Despite its appearances, the barbecue joint has an excellent reputation, with a 4.2 average rating with 4,521 reviews on Google. On Capital Spice, one reviewer raved about how the sauce complimented the meat rather than overpowering it, also noting that the meats were perfectly cooked the way they liked them, highlighting the ribs and brisket as options tried.
https://www.lcsbarbq.com/
(816) 923-4484
De Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri
2. Uncle Beth's BBQ (North Lewisburg, OH)
If you don't think about Ohio when you hear the word "barbecue," Uncle Beth's BBQ is ready to change that. The joint looks vaguely like an old cabin with a red roof and red fencing that almost perfectly match the graffiti-esque wording on the black sign above the door. Inside, you're greeted by a clean but cluttered atmosphere where the menu is scribbled across a black chalk board encompassing one short wall. On that menu are individual meals and family meal specials — why cook at home when Uncle Beth can take care of the whole thing for you? There's even a "Meat Eater Sampler" that includes a half rack of ribs, 8 ounces of pulled pork, a chicken breast, a chicken quarter, six wings, and a half pound of sausage.
A review on Ben's Allergy and Restaurant Reviews is entitled "Uncle's Beths' BBQ: A Hidden Gem of a BBQ Joint." In the review, it's highlighted that the place is a hidden gem because "... they have wonderful service and they have really good food. It's always homemade and you certainly won't be disappointed eating here." Over on Facebook, one person excitedly exclaimed, "It is by far my favorite BBQ I've ever had! The meat is so tender and amazing and the sides are just as good!"
https://www.facebook.com/UncleBethsBBQ/
(937) 747-0123
6262 OH-245, North Lewisburg, Ohio
3. Bar-A-BBQ (Montgomery, TX)
It wouldn't be a true barbecue list without at least one mention from Texas — after all, the state is famous for their unique style of Southern barbecue. Montgomery-based Bar-A-BBQ steps in to fill that need. The restaurant began as a humble food truck dishing out delicious barbecue, but was so beloved by locals that it soon earned enough for a permanent location. That location is a somewhat dingy, retrofitted blue building complete with a seating area where wooden tables adorned with checkered tablecloths sit atop hard wood floors. The menu keeps it simple, offering only four distinct sections: proteins, plates, sides, and sweets.
Bar-A-BBQ was listed as one of the Top 50 Texas BBQ Restaurants by Texas Monthly Magazine. However, there were some on Reddit who protested, stating "Bar-A-BBQ was my pick for the top ten," with others agreeing wholeheartedly that it would have been a well-deserved placement. On another Reddit thread, one user posted images of a heaping tray of food from the establishment, saying "Bar-A-BBQ was unreal good today ... I predict these guys will be ranked near or in the top 10 next time Texas Monthly puts out their list." On Yelp, a detailed review of the delicious food was left under a five-star rating, ending with the note that "everyone was friendly and the entire venue, from the free beer to the specialty soft drink dispenser, spewed small-town charm and hospitality."
https://www.barabbq.com/
(936) 548-5658
21149 Eva St, Montgomery, Texas
4. B's Barbecue (Greenville, NC)
On their Google Business Page, B's Barbecue in Greenville describes itself as an "unpretentious BBQ counter-serve joint dishing out smoked chicken, pork, and classic side dishes." Honestly, we couldn't think of a better way to describe this hole-in-the-wall restaurant. When you pull up, you're greeted by a large dirt and concrete area housing a few old wooden picnic tables, behind which sits an unassuming, somewhat dilapidated blue and white building. A sliding window takes your orders and serves your food. The dirty manual menu sitting above that window features a handful of classic barbecue proteins, served alongside a very select smattering of sides.
While it may not look like much, you'd be amiss to not stop and grab yourself a plate. On Reddit, one user started a thread titled "B's BBQ hands down is the best BBQ in the east side of the Mississippi River lol." There was a lot of agreement in the chat, with one commenter boldly stating, "It's B's or a no for me dawg." Over on Google, B's has earned a 4.7 average rating from 986 reviews, showcasing just how popular it is with customers. One of those many reviews said, "My husband and I traveled from central Virginia down to Greenville, NC, just to try B's BBQ. We were not disappointed. My husband is a BBQ aficionado, and he was seriously impressed."
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bs-Bbq/399867040034793
(252) 758-7126
751 B's Barbeque Rd, Greenville, North Carolina
5. The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint (Ocean Springs, MS)
The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint looks like an eclectic and mildly rundown home from the outside — one where buildings or additions were consistently added over the years without any real thought to the larger picture. The dining area embodies this aesthetic, with old wooden picnic tables lined up on gravel floors, over which hang intricate false candelabras and a large disco ball. The menu has a wide range of barbecue proteins like pulled pork and baby back ribs, served alongside traditional Southern side dishes like collard greens and fried okra. A reviewer for the Sun Herald put it perfectly: "The experience isn't just about the food at The Shed. It's a one-of-a-kind journey that highlights the uniqueness that South Mississippi offers to the culinary world."
As much as people enjoy the aesthetic, it's the delicious food that's earned The Shed the Memphis in May national title three times. One Yelp reviewer raved about the fantastic customer service before detailing how good the food they received was. They wrote, "The brisket was good and honestly I could've ate it on its own. The mac and cheese was rich and cheesy. I probably enjoyed the hush puppies the best because they had really good texture and I found actual corn pieces in the hush puppies."
https://www.theshedbbq.com/
(228) 875-9590
7501 MS Highway 57, Ocean Springs, Mississippi
6. Southern Soul Barbeque (St. Simons Island, GA)
Southern Soul Barbeque was named as the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Georgia by Tasting Table, and we wholeheartedly believe it earned that title — hence why it's also earned a spot as one of the must-try BBQ restaurants across the U.S. The place features an outdoor eating area covered by a tin roof, with countless license plates and stickers plastered across the exterior walls. Inside offers limited seating and a counter to order from, above which are strewn festive Christmas lights. For such a little place, the menu is extensive, yet every dish is crafted with care and expertise.
On Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews, one customer highlights how amazing the brisket is, how large the portions are, and says that they're positive you'll fall in love with any menu item you order. While this praise may seem nearly too good to be true, other sources back these claims up. One recent reviewer on Google wrote, "Really good food and welcoming service. I had the turkey plate and I wasn't sure what to expect. It was tender and the vinegar on the side was flavorful. Loved the okra and our son enjoyed the hotdog and fries." Another says, "Locals recommended this place to us. We had an amazing smoked turkey breast and their Cuban sandwich. Sides Brunswick stew is a must try and the mac and cheese!"
https://www.southernsoulbbq.com/
(912) 638-7685
2020 Demere Rd., St Simmons Island, Georgia
7. Hole in the Wall BBQ (Seattle, Washington)
The aptly named Hole in the Wall BBQ in Seattle is a small red corner store sandwiched between an alleyway and a bright blue Mexican restaurant. It'd be easy to miss if you didn't know what you were looking for, despite a white folded out sign with big red letters pointing the way to BBQ. But, this little place has survived in downtown Seattle since 1989 and racked up an incredible 4.7 average rating on Google reviews. The menu features several slow-smoked meat options, including beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and hot links. If you show up on a Thursday or Friday, you can also snag yourself some dry-rubbed, St. Louis-style pork ribs.
On The Infatuation, one reviewer had nothing but great things to say about the sandwich they tried. They explained, "This sandwich tops all other BBQ pulled pork sandwiches in the city, with pickles that cut through saucy shredded meat and coleslaw that adds a fresh crunch, all smothered in even more lipstick sauce, which is a tangy mustard-leaning sauce that makes the whole dish a lot more savory and light." That nearly unbelievable description has our mouth watering just thinking about it. A Yelp reviewer backed up this praise by saying, "If you are downtown and want good barbecue with good customer service, stop here."
https://holebbqseattle.com/
(206) 622-8717
215 James St, Seattle, Washington
8. Big Swerve's BBQ (Westville, NJ)
In the town of Westville, you'll find Big Swerve's BBQ — owned by a man of the same moniker who NJ.com has loudly and proudly proclaimed as the "undisputed king of New Jersey BBQ." Walk right up to the sliding windows tucked beneath a black awning on a red brick building and order from an extensive menu that runs the gamut from jerk chicken to brisket sliders and collard greens to potato salad. And, if you have an event that needs food? Big Swerve's BBQ has a dedicated food truck, a banquet hall next door, and they offer catering. It's a very busy, big business for such a small, unassuming place that many people wouldn't look twice at.
Customers have predominantly amazing things to say about Big Swerve's BBQ. On one Facebook post, a person said that the place was fire and several other people in the comments heaped praise on the barbecue joint. One glowing Yelp review stated, "Food was amazing. Portion sizes were large. The staff was warm and welcoming. It's definitely worth the 45 minute drive from my house." Another Yelp reviewer proclaimed that this place served the "best authentic Carolina East Virginia style BBQ I have ever seen north of there..."
https://www.bigswervesbbq.com/
(856) 349-7469
201 Broadway, Westville, New Jersey
9. On Q Smokehouse Grill (Saint Leo, FL)
As you're walking up to the On Q Smokehouse Grill, you're greeted by what looks like a yellow rustic coastal shack dotted with small palms. If you can brave the Florida heat, an outdoor seating area with picnic benches and metal table sets offers a place to eat your meal. Or, if you're really lucky, you can snag one of the extremely limited indoor seats instead, where wooden chairs scrape across wooden floors that have seen better days. This little shack, however, offers an extensive menu that pairs must-try slow-cooked proteins with Southern classics and quick-grab sandwiches.
One Yelp reviewer stated, "Friendly staff, very good food, reasonable prices and we have been there SEVERAL times and always satisfied and happy with our experience." Over on Google reviews, one person had this to say: "Amazing little place I found last year and had to come again this year as the food is fantastic, all the food is cooked wonderfully, service is great and the price is very good for the amount you get, definitely recommend."
https://onqsmokehousegrill.com/
(352) 668-4821
33030 County Rd 52, San Antonio, Florida
10. Blue Oak BBQ (New Orleans, LA)
Blue Oak BBQ in New Orleans is a little larger and newer-looking than most of the other places on this list, but make no doubt about it — this is definitely a well-deserving hole-in-the-wall joint. The outside is reminiscent of a large blue home, with white pillars holding up a small peaked awning above the front doors. A sprawling outdoor seating area is dotted with picnic benches, and inside, you'll find a rustic venue with concrete floors and tall tables made of wood and metal. The menu is expansive, featuring rotating daily specials and BBQ plates featuring varying meats or combination meals. Sides include potato salad, Brussels sprouts, a side salad, tater tots, and more.
On Yelp, one reviewer raved, "What a fantastic idea to have an amazing BBQ place inside a bar with authentic live music! A real hole in the wall; forget Bourbon Street, this place is real New Orleans!" Over on Google, a customer backed up these praises by saying, "The ribs are packed with flavor and cooked to perfection, the brisket is incredibly moist and tender, and the pulled pork is equally tasty. You can tell they put real care into everything they serve. If you're a barbecue lover, this spot is a must-visit in NOLA!"
https://blueoakbbq.com/
(504) 822-2583
900 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana
