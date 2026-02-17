Popeyes New Seafood Menu Features 4 Bold Shrimp Items

Popeyes is a common favorite among fast food chicken aficionados, but it's not just the chicken that earns high praise. Although the chain usually has a popcorn shrimp combo available, its fuller seafood menu comes and goes as a seasonal offering. And as carnival season in New Orleans comes to an end, seafood season at Popeyes is back again.

The company revealed in an email that participating restaurants are now serving the butterfly shrimp tackle box, eight fried shrimp with a regular side and biscuit for $5.99. There's also a surf & turf meal featuring four shrimp and two chicken tenders, plus a side and biscuit for $5.99. The shrimp in each can be upgraded with four dry rubs (also available à la carte for $5.99): garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, buffalo, and ghost pepper. But that's not all.

Fans of Popeyes' flounder fish sandwich can rejoice, for this limited-time item is also coming back with the seafood menu, again at $5.99. Popeyes' flounder fish sandwich debuted with a bang in the middle of the chicken sandwich wars, at a time when fast casual seafood was increasingly popular. But there was another big reason for the sandwich's debut and for the timing of the seafood menu's return.