11 Facts About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish That Are Finally Out In The Open

A little-known fact about the Filet-O-Fish is that it was born in 1960s Cincinnati. This might strike some as odd, seeing that Ohio doesn't have a coastline and isn't exactly known for its seafood. However, the local cuisine wasn't a factor. Instead, it was the local religion that spurred on this sandwich.

It all started with Lou Groen, the owner of Cincinnati's first McDonald's franchise. He quickly noticed sales plummeted on Fridays because its clientele didn't consume meat. While this is common during Lent, some devout Catholics abstain from meat every Friday year-round. And up until 1966, official Catholic Church law actually prohibited it. With a high Catholic population, Cincinnatians were paying penance rather than paying for burgers.

In 1962, Lou Groen took matters into his own hands by coming up with a meatless replacement for the burger. In an interview with USA Today, Groen explained: "I invented my fish sandwich, developed a special batter, made the tartar sauce, and took it to headquarters ... My fish sandwich was the first addition ever to McDonald's original menu. It saved my franchise."

Church doctrine changed in 1983, and it only forbade meat consumption on Fridays during Lent. But by that time, the Filet-O-Fish had become a sensation. Although you might still see sales soar during Lent, today, this sandwich is loved year-round — and not just by the Catholic community.