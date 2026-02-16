Does Costco Let You Return Meat?

Costco is known for its expansive return policy that lets you return nearly any item at any time, for any reason. There are various reasonable exceptions on specialty items like diamonds and large electronics, but some surprising items are covered under the policy, including all sorts of raw meat.

Costco generally accepts meat returns and will give a full refund, though meat is not mentioned in the return policy, so it's up to each individual store on how to handle it. And customer feedback indicates that the process can be different from store to store, or even shift to shift.

Customers have variously reported being told to freeze their unsatisfactory meat and bring it back to Costco, while other customers have been chastised by staff for bringing spoiled meat into the store. Many have noted that staff won't accept a meat return past its best-by date, though this doesn't appear to be a corporate requirement. The best course of action is to call your local warehouse and ask how they take meat returns. And although a receipt isn't strictly necessary, it will always make things smoother.