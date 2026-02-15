10 Aldi UK Products We Wish We Had In The US

When it comes to its products, Aldi doesn't do things by halves. Sure, its stores are famously pretty lean and focus mainly on the basics, but it's got an impressive variety of ever-changing items, from its monthly finds to its frankly overlooked snack selection, that keep customers happy. That being said, as you might expect, the products in Aldi's U.S. stores can be pretty different from those around the world — and one area that it's somewhat lacking in Stateside is in its British food options.

Now, we know what you're thinking: British food is famously not that exciting, so should we really want more of it in Aldi's U.S. branches? Well, when you see the kind of things that are on offer in Aldi U.K. stores, you might change your tune. Aldi's U.K. product selection has a bunch of classics that would please tastebuds either side of the Atlantic, from pies to chutneys to biscuits. The store also boasts locally-made cheeses, British-style baked beans, and ready-made Yorkshire puddings fit for your next Sunday roast. Oh, and its dessert selection is both quintessentially British and undeniably tasty. Let's check out what's going on over the pond at Aldi U.K.