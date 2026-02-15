10 Aldi UK Products We Wish We Had In The US
When it comes to its products, Aldi doesn't do things by halves. Sure, its stores are famously pretty lean and focus mainly on the basics, but it's got an impressive variety of ever-changing items, from its monthly finds to its frankly overlooked snack selection, that keep customers happy. That being said, as you might expect, the products in Aldi's U.S. stores can be pretty different from those around the world — and one area that it's somewhat lacking in Stateside is in its British food options.
Now, we know what you're thinking: British food is famously not that exciting, so should we really want more of it in Aldi's U.S. branches? Well, when you see the kind of things that are on offer in Aldi U.K. stores, you might change your tune. Aldi's U.K. product selection has a bunch of classics that would please tastebuds either side of the Atlantic, from pies to chutneys to biscuits. The store also boasts locally-made cheeses, British-style baked beans, and ready-made Yorkshire puddings fit for your next Sunday roast. Oh, and its dessert selection is both quintessentially British and undeniably tasty. Let's check out what's going on over the pond at Aldi U.K.
1. Specially Selected Steak Pie
No one does pies like British people. Sure, food cultures all around the world have their own versions of pies and bakes, but the dish holds a special place in the hearts of people around the U.K. — and a country that produces meals as delightfully bizarre as the Stargazy pie is clearly not afraid to put them front and center. It's no surprise, then, that Aldi U.K. has a bunch of pies that Aldi U.S. doesn't, with a host of savory options that put the Stateside store to shame. Its Specially Selected Steak Pie is perhaps the best of the bunch.
This big, robust pie is meant to serve two people, but to be honest, it's all too easy to work your way through the whole thing on your own. It's got a crispy lid studded with black sesame seeds for extra nutty crunch, and a generous filling, with the pie stuffed with surprisingly large chunks of beef. Unlike some other supermarket pies, which can suffer from tough meat, the beef here falls apart easily, and the flavors are all pulled together by just the right amount of seasoning. Throw in that ever-reasonable Aldi price point, and you've got a winner on your hands.
2. Belmont Milk Chocolate Digestives
The appeal of British digestive biscuits can be hard for Americans to understand, perhaps because of their name. Admittedly, the word "digestive" doesn't exactly hint at an especially appealing food, and it sounds a little medicinal. Once you get past that, though, you're met with a biscuit that's both sweet and ever-so-slightly salty, with a lovely crumbliness that doesn't yield too much when you dip it into a cup of tea. Add a coating of chocolate on top, and it's heaven; a biscuit that's slightly subtler than the kind of cookies available at Aldi U.S., but no less delicious for that fact.
Aldi clearly knows this appeal well, and its U.K. stores stock its own line of Belmont Milk Chocolate Digestives, which come in at just under a pound for a pack. A cheap digestive can often be pretty awful, but amazingly, Aldi sticks the landing here. Belmont Milk Chocolate Digestives have been dubbed in taste tests as even better than those made by McVitie's, the leading brand in the U.K., with a substantial chocolate coating and just the right amount of flavor in the biscuit itself. The biscuit isn't too hard, and the whole thing comes together in a nice, chocolatey package. Sorry, Aldi U.S., you're gonna have to sit this one out.
3. Specially Selected Tomato & Chili Chutney
When it comes to the condiment selection at Aldi U.S., there's one current glaring omission: chutney. By this, we specifically mean the thick, sharp, jam-like types that go so well with cheese. Aldi's U.S. stores stock relish, which can work well with a punchy cheese and a crispy cracker, but U.K.-style chutneys are far more intense and flavorful, offering a greater contrast to the creamy dairy.
Aldi U.K. stocks several chutneys, but its Specially Selected Tomato & Chili Chutney is probably the most exciting. This spicy, sweet, umami-packed condiment is heated up with jalapeño and bird's eye chilies, the latter being flame-roasted for a more explosive flavor. It's perfect for pairing with a sharp cheddar, but it shines even more in a grilled cheese, where it softens into a more syrupy state and mixes with your chosen dairy perfectly. It's, of course, pretty devastating that U.S. customers can't sample this chutney right now, but there's still hope: Aldi previously sold its Specially Selected Onion Chutney in its American stores, and this variety (or the Tomato & Chili one) may well turn up again one day.
4. Bramwells Baked Beans
The difference between U.S. and U.K. baked beans is bigger than you might think – and in our opinion, we'd all be better off if people on either side of the pond had both in easy reach. U.K. baked beans get a tough rep, but they're really a thing of beauty. Tomato-forward, sharp, sweet, and comforting, they serve as one half of the breakfast classic that is beans on toast, and they're also very affordable. In Aldi U.K., a can of Bramwells Baked Beans costs a mere £0.40, and you can easily get two servings out of it (and more if you're using it as an ingredient in a full English breakfast, where it's pretty much essential).
Now, any self-respecting Brit knows that messing with baked beans is a risky game, and opting for cheap private-label options can end in disaster. That's not the case with Aldi's product, though. Bramwell Baked Beans are renowned not just for their price, but for their flavor: In a blind taste test conducted by Which?, Aldi's beans were voted the best-tasting of 10 different products, including those from much pricier and better-established brands. Not bad for a budget can.
5. Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns
Aldi U.S. has buns — plenty of 'em — but not hot cross buns, and that's one area where U.K.-based Aldi stores really shine. The supermarket stocks its Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns in the U.K., which come in at just £1.49 for a four-pack. Each hot cross bun has a good amount of fruit in it (it's easy to skimp on this in a hot cross bun, particularly at cheaper retailers), and that fruit is plump and flavorful. They've also got a nice citrusy tang to them, and an easygoing overall flavor that makes them a seriously munchable option.
So, why is Aldi U.S. missing out here? Well, the joy of a hot cross bun can't be overstated. Hot cross buns are an Easter classic in the U.K., and you can think of them like a dense, squidgy fruit bread that has a little extra sweetness to it. They're crammed full of dried fruits like sultanas, raisins, and currants, and they're perfect when they're cut in half and toasted, with a generous slathering of salted butter on top. It's an ideal light snack.
6. Dessert Menu Bramley Apple Family Crumble
In our humble opinion, the world would be a better place if every supermarket had a wider variety of desserts. It'd be even better if these desserts were cheap, flavorful, and fit to feed the whole family — and so it's no surprise that we think that the lack of Aldi's Dessert Menu Bramley Apple Family Crumble from its U.S. stores is pretty sad. Crumbles are similar to both cobblers and crisps, but they're pretty U.K.-specific as far as supermarkets are concerned. That's a real shame, as the sugary, crunchy, slightly malty topping that you get on a crumble is a wonderful thing, and an element of the dessert that really holds its own against the syrupy filling.
As apple crumbles go, Aldi U.K.'s version is top-notch. First of all, the price is right: It comes in at just £2.99 for a family-sized dish, which contains four generous servings. The crumble topping has oats mixed into it, which gives it a moreish balance of chewiness and crispiness, and the apples hiding underneath are nice and chunky. Amazingly, too, this is one of those products where the finished product actually looks like the image on the box, which is a big winner in our eyes.
7. Specially Selected Large Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings
To be honest, anyone who's ever tried a Yorkshire pudding will know why Aldi U.S. stores need to address their absence immediately — but if you haven't, we're here to tell you why. Yorkshire puddings are, for many, the best part of a Sunday roast dinner (some people will tell you that they should only be included when you're having roast beef, but we personally think they should be included with everything). They give you a doughy, crispy element to mop up all the juices with, and a vessel to pour your gravy into.
Nonetheless, they're pretty annoying to make from scratch when you're juggling a million different things in the kitchen. That's why Aldi's Specially Selected Large Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings are so appealing. These big ol' Yorkshires have an excellent balance of softness to crunch, and they also have a superb price for their quality (you get six for £1.99 at Aldi U.K.). They're so good that a blind taste-test held by Which? voted them the best of all supermarket premium options. The only downside is that they're not suitable for vegetarians, thanks to that beef dripping. It does add a lot of flavor, though.
8. The Pantry Golden Syrup
You can get plenty of different types of syrup at Aldi U.S. — but one thing you can't find is golden syrup, a U.K.-specific style that's sweeter and thicker than maple syrup. It's a staple of U.K. kitchens, thanks to its ability to add a sugary pop to virtually anything and its low price. At Aldi, it's especially reasonable: Its The Pantry Golden Syrup comes in at just £1.49 for a bottle that packs in over 25 fluid ounces of product. Given that it's a foodstuff that doesn't really spoil, this is a purchase that will keep you going for years (if it lasts that long, of course).
Golden syrup is roughly equivalent to corn syrup, with a slightly more caramelized flavor, making it perfect for producing bakes that have a bit more roundness to them. Its intense stickiness also means that it's great for toppings or glazes, as it helps them adhere to your food way better. Plus, it makes a good budget-friendly alternative to honey, and while it doesn't have the same floral note, its consistency means that it can serve as a lovely substitute.
9. Bramwells English Mustard
English mustard is quite conspicuously missing from Aldi U.S.'s product lineup — and while we get why this location-specific item might not make it in America, we still think it should have a place in supermarkets. English mustard has an intense sharpness and spiciness to it, and although it has a similar appearance to American mustard, it's way more fiery. This makes it ideal when you want a bit of punch in your sandwiches or on your hot dogs (although you need to be careful how much you eat, as just a little too much can cause your nose to start burning).
Best of all, English mustard is famously affordable, especially if you're buying it at Aldi U.K. Its Bramwells English Mustard costs £0.49 for a generously sized jar, which will last you way longer than you think, given the small amount you need for each meal. Not only that, but this is a cheap mustard that actually tastes good, with a deep fieriness and a quality that almost contradicts its low price. Its attractive mid-yellow color is also a real selling point. Hey, we eat with our eyes first.
10. Specially Selected Wensleydale with Cranberry Cheese
The number of different types of cheese in the U.K. is pretty wild. Yes, you've got cheddar, far and away the most famous variety — but you've also got Red Leicester, Cheshire, Cornish Yarg, and the brilliantly named Stinking Bishop. This variety is missing from Aldi U.S. stores, which makes a lot of sense (some of these cheeses are pretty niche), but in that, American customers also miss out on a world of different flavors and textures that are both interesting and delicious.
There are a lot of cheeses sold in Aldi U.K. that we'd like to see in its U.S. equivalent, but its Specially Selected Wensleydale with Cranberry Cheese is our top pick. Wensleydale is a mild, crumbly cheese that can almost resemble feta at times, but with a lot less sharpness. It's easygoing but has a real identity to it, and it's totally different from most of the cheeses you'd find in U.S. stores. Aldi's version comes studded with cranberries, which gives the cheese a burst of tart sweetness and makes it an attractive option for a cheese board. Plus, if you're serving it around Christmas, it's endlessly festive.