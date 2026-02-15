8 Trader Joe's Frozen Potato Products, Ranked Worst To Best

Who doesn't love a good potato? Enjoy them as a side, as a snack, as dinner itself — I don't discriminate. Let's also talk about versatility. There are so many ways you can prepare them. From baked to fried, covered in cheese to hash browns, the possibilities feel endless. A little birdie told me that Trader Joe's has a massive frozen selection of potato products, and boy, were they right. I sought out eight options to see which items were worth buying and which ones to leave in the cases.

Trader Joe's offers tons of frozen foods you should stock up on, many of which are potato-based. French fries, wedges, tots — the gang's all here. Let's check out Trader Joe's frozen potato selection and see if this iconic brand has done it again. Spoiler alert: There are some killer options on this list. I found a new favorite, and I hope you do, too!