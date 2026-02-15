8 Trader Joe's Frozen Potato Products, Ranked Worst To Best
Who doesn't love a good potato? Enjoy them as a side, as a snack, as dinner itself — I don't discriminate. Let's also talk about versatility. There are so many ways you can prepare them. From baked to fried, covered in cheese to hash browns, the possibilities feel endless. A little birdie told me that Trader Joe's has a massive frozen selection of potato products, and boy, were they right. I sought out eight options to see which items were worth buying and which ones to leave in the cases.
Trader Joe's offers tons of frozen foods you should stock up on, many of which are potato-based. French fries, wedges, tots — the gang's all here. Let's check out Trader Joe's frozen potato selection and see if this iconic brand has done it again. Spoiler alert: There are some killer options on this list. I found a new favorite, and I hope you do, too!
Methodology
For this taste test, I preheated the oven and my air fryer to try an array of spud-ly frozen potato products from Trader Joe's. I cooked up most items both ways to compare. I wanted to see if there was a better path to the perfect bite, and the items that had air fryer instructions definitely took the cake.
While texture is important when it comes to frozen foods, that category was equally as important as taste. Was the item salty? Did it have notes of herbs or spices? Was the bite bland? Both aspects were taken into account to help me rank all eight products.
8. Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions
Last on this list but still tasting pretty decent was Trader Joe's Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions. This frozen bag featured potato wedges seasoned with herbs (like rosemary and sage) mixed with peppers and onions. The concept was there, but the taste didn't quite make the cut.
Right off the bat, you get a lot of flavor here, with rosemary stealing the show. However, that theft caused an imbalance in the profile, as it masked the rest of the herbs and spices. Regarding the other additions, you can taste the peppers, but the onions were lost, along with any other seasoning. How did garlic get completely wiped out?
While the flavors here weren't necessarily off-putting, the texture was. The potato wedges were super dry and chewy. The air fryer is your best bet for this option, but it still wasn't a win in my book.
7. Shredded Potato Hash Browns
Up next is TJ's Shredded Potato Hash Browns. I want to start this review by saying there honestly isn't much wrong with this frozen potato side, so hear me out on why they came in 7th. The first thing I noticed was the texture. These didn't taste frozen at all! The pieces were thick, they cooked well in the oven, and they weren't watery. So why did they come in 7th? The taste.
These hash browns were super bland. These are plain and simple potato hash browns — no seasonings added. The positive here? This side is a killer base for all your breakfast creations. You can add salt, pepper, and any other incredible herbs and spices to truly customize your dish. But since we're looking at taste right out of the package, these didn't make the cut. I will absolutely buy these moving forward, but if you do the same, get your spice rack ready. There are a lot of great ways to upgrade your hash browns — get at it!
6. Trader Potato Tots
Placing 6th is Trader Joe's Trader Potato Tots. Who doesn't love a good tot? (Insert "Napoleon Dynamite" joke here.) There was a lot to love with this frozen potato option, but one key factor held them back from a higher placement.
Regarding texture, these tots were a win. Air fryer or oven-baked both worked great. They weren't greasy, they had a moist inside, and you get that crispy crunch with each bite — just like you would at your local fast food spot or restaurant.
The potato flavor here was mild, but there wasn't much else to report. While my boyfriend loved these, I couldn't get past the aftertaste. I can't describe it, except that it tasted like a weird oil was used — and too much of it. This one factor blocked their shot at a higher position. However, don't sleep on this one. Ketchup did the trick!
5. Scallopini Potatoes
Do you love potatoes? Do you love cheese? If so, you're gonna love the Scallopini Potatoes from Trader Joe's. This tray features Gratin-style potatoes with four cheeses. Honestly, these were delicious.
I loved how well this tray cooked up, and it was minimal effort compared to checking some of the other options and deciding if they were better off in the air fryer or baked in the oven. The potatoes were firm in the best way, and the taste featured a balance of various cheeses with a creamy finish.
I know what you're thinking: Why not a higher ranking? Honestly, the competition started to get really good, and since these were super heavy compared to the rest, I had to put them lower. This is a perfect frozen potato side for a family dinner or when you just don't feel like cooking. If cheese is your thing, you have to give the Scallopini Potatoes a try.
4. Potato Fries
There are a lot of ways to upgrade frozen French fries, but what if I told you there was a solid naked option in your freezer aisle? From the picture, these fries may not look like much, but the taste was on point. Coming in 4th is Trader Joe's Handsome Cut Potato Fries.
It's hard to find a solid frozen French fry brand that not only cooks up well but tastes good, too. Enter Trader Joe's. These fries had the texture of a fast food fry, but not one that is soggy or lifeless. These fries cooked up with a light crunch on the outside and soft middle — no notes here. Regarding taste, the positives kept coming. The fries had a light salt coating and nothing more. They were balanced and delicious. Sometimes simple is best, and TJ's proved that with these fries.
3. Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges
Get a little fancy with Trader Joe's Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges. This frozen side offers a touch of class that's easy to make and bursting with flavor. This one features two different types of potatoes, along with a seasoning blend that offers notes of oregano, savory, rosemary, basil, and thyme. This was truly a standout when it came to the flavor profile. Regarding texture, I love that these were super thick wedges, and they cooked well in the oven, too.
While the flavor was good, it was almost too much after a few bites. There is a lot of seasoning happening here, so be prepared and ensure your main protein matches the profile. I also found these to be a bit oily, even in the air fryer. This one isn't clocking in as a healthy, clean potato, but hey, it tastes good. Give it a try and see how you can incorporate this TJ's frozen side into your next meal.
2. Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries
It's hard to mimic a stellar waffle fry at home, but I think Trader Joe's did it. Its Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries tasted great with a solid texture to match. Air fryer FTW! The standout here (and the main reason they placed second) was the taste. You get a pepper kick on the front end of the bite with a lingering heat on the back. These aren't your average salted fries. They may not be Chick-fil-A's waffle fries, but they are a top contender.
Regarding texture, you definitely need to go air fryer over oven. The oven option did come out fine, but if you want these a little less soggy and a lot more crisp, the air fryer will give you those fast-food vibes you crave with a good waffle fry. Needless to say, my boyfriend and I ate the whole bag.
1. Sweet Potato Fries
This should be the news story of the week: Me ranking sweet potato fries first for anything. They are not my go-to, whether I am out or at home. But when you're good, you're good, and these fries were just that. Placing first is TJ's Sweet Potato Fries.
I will always take a regular potato over a sweet potato when it comes to my fries, but I couldn't deny how good these were. The texture was 10/10, with a crispy outside and soft interior. You won't find a mushy fry here. The taste followed that score, offering a clean sweet potato taste without any salt or additives. These are tasty and relatively healthy (as far as fries go).
When it comes to frozen potato sides, you have to try Trader Joe's Sweet Potato option. These cook up to a perfect texture, and the clean taste can't be beat. Try them and see for yourself!