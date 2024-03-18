The Super Simple Way To Upgrade Frozen French Fries In The Oven

Everyone loves french fries — everyone. And for good reason. French fries are the whole package: Crispy on the outside, tender in the middle, and salty all over. When paired with the right condiment — ketchup, mayonnaise, garlic aioli, malt vinegar, cheese sauce — the fry suddenly becomes even more dazzling, making it a wonderful accompaniment to any burger, wrap, or sandwich. But making fries from scratch can be a bit of a process. And while playing around with a vat of hot gurgling oil is some people's idea of a good time, it's a whole lot easier to buy a bag of frozen fries from the supermarket.

Frozen fries are inexpensive, take little time to prepare, and stay good in the freezer for months. There are a lot of frozen french fry varieties from which to choose, but don't be too picky about brand or shape, because you can upgrade the look, taste, and texture of any of them by adding a simple drizzle of olive oil before popping them in the oven. Yes, this one addition will not only keep the fries from clumping together but also add a faint fruity richness that will make your finished fries a whole lot more interesting.