Craving Outback Steakhouse? Snag This Trader Joe's Frozen Appetizer For Less

Outback Steakhouse may be known for its steaks, but the restaurant's range of appetizers is also worth a shout-out. The Bloomin' Onion is perhaps the most iconic Outback appy because it's huge, designed for sharing, and served with a creamy signature bloom sauce. In previous years, Outback Steakhouse has blessed customers with a free Bloomin' Onion on National Onion Day, which falls in the summer. However, if you don't want to wait until June 27th to get your hands on a freebie and are craving an affordable crispy root vegetable made for sharing, you need to snag a batch of Trader Joe's onion flowers. These frozen copycat appetizers cost $5.49 for a box of two, which equates to less than $3 per onion.

A Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse will set you back $11.99, making TJ's version far more affordable (while each individual onion is smaller, you can simply gobble down both if desired!). Trader Joe's onion flowers are coated in a batter made with simple ingredients, including wheat flour, cornstarch, rice flour, garlic powder, baking powder, and a dash of salt and pepper before they're fried and packaged. They have a more delicate flavor than a classic Bloomin' Onion, which allows the naturally sweet character of the vegetable itself to come to the fore. This may be because the breading for a Bloomin' Onion contains more spices, such as paprika, oregano, cayenne pepper, and cumin.