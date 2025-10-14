Smucker's Is Suing Trader Joe's Over This Copycat Product
It's common for grocery store chains to offer products under in-house brands that are similar to larger name-brand manufacturers. When those products are too similar, though, the big manufacturers have a case for copyright infringement. That's exactly what Smucker's did on October 13, 2025, when it filed a lawsuit against Trader Joe's for making and selling a copycat variation of its popular Uncrustables.
The Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches have been one of the best new items at Trader Joe's in 2025 based on customer responses. According to CBS News, though, Smucker's says that the product is obviously an "attempt to trade off of the fame and recognition of the Uncrustables Design Marks." The company also claims that the Trader's Joe's counterpart will make customers think that the products are affiliated or sponsored in some way. Plus, Smucker's believes that its brand will suffer "irreparable injury" unless this issue is remedied. The lawsuit covers several infractions: deceptive trade practices, false designation of origin, trademark dilution, trademark infringement, and unfair competition.
The similarities in the Smucker's and Trader Joe's products
In the lawsuit, Smucker's claims that Trader Joe's Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches copy its Uncrustables round shape, including the crimped edges. Additionally, the company states that the packaging depicts a bite taken out of one of the sandwiches to show the filling inside and uses similar colors, which are both part of its own trademarked branding. If you compare the packaging, you can see that the mostly blue Trader Joe's box has a similar blue to the hue used in the Uncrustables lettering.
Smucker's Uncrustables have become a nostalgic snack for kids and adults alike. There are even a variety of ways that consumers have found to level up their enjoyment, such as popping Uncrustables in the air fryer. And this isn't the first time that the company has taken action against other brands releasing similar products. Smucker's filed a cease and desist order against Gallant Tiger in late 2022 for copying the round design.