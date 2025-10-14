Smucker's Is Suing Trader Joe's Over This Copycat Product

It's common for grocery store chains to offer products under in-house brands that are similar to larger name-brand manufacturers. When those products are too similar, though, the big manufacturers have a case for copyright infringement. That's exactly what Smucker's did on October 13, 2025, when it filed a lawsuit against Trader Joe's for making and selling a copycat variation of its popular Uncrustables.

The Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches have been one of the best new items at Trader Joe's in 2025 based on customer responses. According to CBS News, though, Smucker's says that the product is obviously an "attempt to trade off of the fame and recognition of the Uncrustables Design Marks." The company also claims that the Trader's Joe's counterpart will make customers think that the products are affiliated or sponsored in some way. Plus, Smucker's believes that its brand will suffer "irreparable injury" unless this issue is remedied. The lawsuit covers several infractions: deceptive trade practices, false designation of origin, trademark dilution, trademark infringement, and unfair competition.