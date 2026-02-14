4 Best Sweet Wines From Trader Joe's And 3 To Skip

When it comes to affordable wines that punch above their weight class, it's hard to beat the wine selection at Trader Joe's. No matter what region, grape, or style you're after, TJ's is sure to have a bottle to suit your needs, whether it's a classic California Chardonnay or an esoteric northern Italian red made from a grape that only wine geeks get excited about. If you're a white wine lover, with a palate that skews toward the sweet end of the spectrum, you're especially in luck, as you'll find an array of sugar-kissed options that range from just barely off-dry to lusciously indulgent.

People assume that sommeliers drink high-end fancy wine all the time, but speaking for myself, that's far from the truth. I love a wine bargain, so while there are some rare and expensive wines on offer at Costco, I often look to Trader Joe's shelves when I'm stocking up my personal wine rack. Sweet wines often get maligned by the so-called serious wine community, but real ones know that sugar in wine, when properly balanced by acidity, can create magic. On my last TJ's shopping run, I grabbed seven bottles of white wine that I either knew or presumed would be on the sweet side. While some ended up being drier than I expected, all have at least a touch of residual sugar (or RS), which is what's leftover after the wine finishes fermenting and gives a wine sweetness. Read on to see which of these wines I'd buy again, and which ones I'll leave on the shelf next time.