The Type Of White Wine Fans Say Is Their Favorite - Exclusive Survey

The world of wine is a vast one, and it can be intimidating. Take your pick from a glass of red, white, rosé, or sparkling, just to start. Then you have to figure out if you'd prefer a tart, zesty, or smoky flavor profile. You can even take into consideration how sustainable your wine is. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. It sometimes can feel like the more you discover about this topic, the more choices you have to make

Per Good Pair Days, there are over 600 different kinds of white grapes from all around the world, so there is no shortage of wine varieties to choose from. And with such a wide array of taste components to keep in mind (how can a liquid be dry?), it's a whole lot of stuff to consider. If you're like a lot of Americans, you might prefer the taste of white wine over any other kind. To help some of us that are struggling to buy a crowd-pleasing bottle of white wine for the next dinner party, we conducted a survey to find out which white wine variety our readers like best.